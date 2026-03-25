Gia shares brutal unaired comments Stella made that explain where their MAFS feud started

It did look like their beef came from nowhere

3 hours ago

The brides on MAFS Australia 2026 are getting out of hand. We’re only a couple of weeks in and already it looks as though they all hate each other. But one MAFS feud that seems to have come out of nowhere is the weird beef between Gia and Stella.

Gia and Bec have hated each other since day one. That’s loud and clear. Then Brook chimed in. But it seemed quite random when Gia started going for Stella. Gia has said Stella is trying to make her relationship with Fillip look perfect, and Brook called it out as “bullsh*t”. It came out of nowhere.

Now, Gia has said there was some context missing. Apparently us viewers at home haven’t been given the full picture. Speaking with 9Entertainment, Gia has claimed there were some off-screen comments that made things sour between herself and Stella.

“Off camera, Stella made a few comments to me,” she said. “She – not flirted – but she said a couple of things to Scott. Like she said he has a nice a*s. And she said that he is husband material.”

Gia also claimed, whilst she previously said she’d “not flirted”, that Stella was “flirty” with Scott. I’m not sure what the difference is, but sure. Gia added: “And she was being flirty with Scott. I was like ‘get out of here’.

“There’s stuff that happened off camera that made me and Brook kind of not really love Stella and Alissa.”

So, her side of the story is that Stella rubbed her up the wrong way, and may or may not have been “flirty” with her groom Scott. That’s where the argument started. Why didn’t we see this on camera? I need to know the truth!

It looks as though we soon have some big drama with all the brides kicking off. There’s a dinner party showdown later this week, which expert Mel brands as “vicious”. The clash will centre around Gia and Bec’s beef, but will also include fellow brides Brook, Stella and Alissa.

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