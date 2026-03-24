Bec clarifies what *really* happened when she called fellow MAFS Australia bride Gia vile slur

3 hours ago

MAFS Australia 2026 bride Bec Zacharia has shared her side of the story after she was accused of calling fellow bride Gia Fleur a hateful slur during a heated exchange.

The two women haven’t got on from day one. From the moment they met at the hens, it was clear they weren’t going to be friends. Since then, Bec and Gia have been going at each other at every chance.

It was revealed that things at the MAFS hens got much more heated than what was shown in the episode, as Channel Nine deemed their argument too much to air.

It was claimed at one stage in the evening, Bec was overheard calling Gia a “trashy sl*t”. Crew members were left “stunned” by how quickly the hostility had escalated. The moment was edited out, but what happened did make it’s way back to Gia, who was said to be furious at what Bec said.

There was a further exchange on the same night, that also apparently never made it to air. Bec is said to have been pushing Gia about why she was on the experiment, and what she wanted to get from it. This caught Gia off-guard, and she suggested everyone share their reasoning, instead of just her. Bec then allegedly swore at her, and accused of her dodging the question.

Since this has all come to light, Bec has spoken to Daily Mail Australia to clarify what she has claimed happened. She spoke out about the “trashy sl*t” comment, and said: “That would have been TV gold. If I had said that, there is absolutely no way it would have been left on the cutting room floor. It did not happen.”

She then added more about why she and Gia clashed. Bec explained: “I think we are fundamentally very different people. In real life, our friendship groups wouldn’t overlap. That’s just the truth.”

Bec further clarified: “I wasn’t judging her for being a Playboy bunny. She’s a beautiful woman who walked in confident. It was her attitude that rubbed me the wrong way.”

Bec also broke down what happened when she and Gia had a further heated exchange, later in the evening. “We were all sitting there getting to know each other and I said, ‘Tell us about you’,” she explained. “She refused. I didn’t understand why you’d come into a group like that and not open up.

“She said I stared at her with evil eyes, but I was reacting to what I was receiving. It was a clash of personalities, nothing more.”

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