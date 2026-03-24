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MAFS UK and Channel Nine issue touching statements following death of Mel Schilling

‘Mel went far beyond being a fantastic presenter, she was a friend’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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The production company behind MAFS UK, and Channel Nine, which airs MAFS Australia, have issued statements following the death of expert, Mel Schilling. Today it was tragically announced that Mel has died, aged 54. Her husband shared she passed away “surrounded by love”, following her battle with cancer.

Mel had struggled with an ongoing battle with colon cancer, that she recently revealed had spread to her lungs and brain. Just days before her death, she shared a lengthy statement giving an update on her health.

Now, MAFS and Channel Nine have shared their statements, in heartfelt tributes to her. Production company CPL, that makes MAFS UK, said everyone there is “deeply saddened” by the news, and called Mel a “fantastic presenter and friend.”

Mel on MAFS Australia

via E4

‘Mel went far beyond being just a fantastic on-screen presenter; she was a friend’

The statement said: “All at CPL were deeply saddened to hear of the death of our beloved friend and colleague, Mel Schilling. Over many years, many of us have been privileged to work with Mel on Married at First Sight, and her loss today will come as a tremendous sadness to all who knew her.

“Mel went far beyond being just a fantastic on-screen presenter; she was a friend to CPL, and to many of us who worked with her. We send our love and heartfelt condolences at this incredibly difficult time to Mel’s family, friends, and all who were close to her. She will be deeply missed by everyone whose lives she touched.”

Channel Nine echoed the beautiful words. It said: “All of us at Nine are deeply saddened by the loss of Mel Schilling. Mel was a wonderful colleague and friend. She had a gift for connecting with people and helping them navigate life’s challenges. For years, she guided us through the complexities of the human heart with wisdom, honesty, and kindness.

“Mel was a big part of our family, and she will be greatly missed. Our hearts and deepest sympathies are with her husband Gareth, their daughter Maddie and her entire family during this incredibly difficult time.”

Mel on MAFS Australia

via Channel Nine

‘Someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energised every room she walked into’

Channel 4 has also released a statement. It said: “All of us at Channel 4 are incredibly saddened by the news of Mel’s death. Our thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with her family and loved ones.

“We’re privileged to be the channel that is home to Mel’s work, which was at the heart of Married at First Sight’s phenomenal success, both in the UK and Australia. It reflected so much about her – her fierce advocacy for other women, her passion for healthy relationships and her mission to unite people in love.

“Just as importantly, we’d like to pay tribute to Mel as a person. For many who work for Channel 4, Mel was not just a colleague but a friend, someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energised every room she walked into with humour and positivity.

“Everyone who knew her will miss all this about her and much more. We share in the sorrow that we’re sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss.”

RIP, Mel.

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook. Featured image via James Shaw/Shutterstock. 

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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