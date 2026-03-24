MAFS expert Mel Schilling dies aged 54 as Channel 4 issues statement on ‘terrible loss’

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Just a week after revealing that her cancer had been declared terminal, legendary MAFS expert Mel Schilling has died, her husband has confirmed.

In a lengthy statement, Mel’s husband, Gareth Brisbane, recalled her final moments as he paid tribute to his wife.

He said: “In her final moments, when I thought cancer had taken away her ability to speak, she ushered me closer and whispered a message for Maddie and me that will sustain me for the rest of my life. It took all of her remaining strength, and that gesture summed up our wee Melsie perfectly. Even then, her only thought was for Maddie and me.

“This is a woman who became a new mum and a TV star at 42 — and nailed both. This is a woman who, through two years of chemotherapy, when she could barely lift her head from the pillow, never complained and never stopped showing courage, grace, compassion and empathy, and never missed a day of filming.

“To most of you, she was Mel Schilling — matriarch of MAFS and queen of reality TV. To Maddie and me, she was our wee Melsie: an incredible mum, role model, and soulmate.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mel Schilling (@mel_schilling1)

He thanked the world for their support, but specifically the team at MAFS for their “kindess and compassion.” He said the team went “above and beyond” to support his family, and “we will never forget it.”

He continued: “And to the wonderful Elizabeth Day — Mel’s podcasting partner and dear friend — thank you for your friendship and empathy.

“Life can be beautiful, and life can be incredibly cruel. But ultimately, life is fleeting, fragile, and tomorrow is promised to no one. If you can do anything to honour Mel, please live life to the full, love your people well, and try not to sweat the small stuff.

“I had 15 wonderful years with my soulmate, and it was the privilege of my life to be by her side. For that, I will be forever thankful. Goodbye, my love. My one. Until we meet again.”

Rest in peace icon!

Channel 4’s statement about Mel Schilling in full:

In a statement on Instagram, Channel 4 said “We share in the sorrow” as it celebrated Mel’s work both on and off the show.

Channel 4 said: “All of us at Channel 4 are incredibly saddened by the news of Mel’s death. Our thoughts and condolences are, first and foremost, with her family and loved ones.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by E4 (@e4grams)

“We’re privileged to be the channel that is home to Mel’s work, which was at the heart of Married at First Sight’s phenomenal success, both in the UK and Australia. It reflected so much about her – her fierce advocacy for other women, her passion for healthy relationships and her mission to unite people in love.

“Just as importantly, we’d like to pay tribute to Mel as a person. For many who work for Channel 4, Mel was not just a colleague but a friend, someone who radiated joy, warmth and optimism, who energised every room she walked into with humour and positivity.

“Everyone who knew her will miss all this about her and much more. We share in the sorrow that we’re sure many viewers will now feel at this terrible loss.”

Featured image credit: Amy Muir/Shutterstock