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Woah, Danny from MAFS Australia is ridiculously rich and I genuinely can’t believe it

He made SO much money last year

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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If you thought his attitude on MAFS Australia was the most shocking thing about him, think again, because Danny Hewitt’s bank account might actually steal the spotlight.

Danny, who joined MAFS Australia series 13 in the hopes of leaving behind his self-confessed “player ways”, made it clear he was ready to settle down and find his “ride or die”. But while his relationship with bride Bec Zachariah hit rocky ground almost immediately, there’s one area of his life that seems anything but unstable: His finances.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Away from the experiment, Danny works in real estate and finance, and by the looks of things, he’s doing very well for himself. His social media is basically a highlight reel of his property career, packed with luxury listings and big-money deals that hint at a seriously lavish lifestyle.

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A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Originally from London, Danny trained as a tradesman before making the move to Melbourne around 14 years ago. Since then, he’s completely pivoted careers, launching his own property business in Ashburton, Victoria, and it’s clearly paid off.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Reports from So Dramatic! suggest his company recently turned over a staggering $9.6 million in sales, which is honestly eye-watering. Working in high-end real estate means big commissions on multi-million dollar properties, so it’s safe to say Danny is earning very good money.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Danny Hewitt (@dannyhewittt)

Basically, while his love life might still be a work in progress, Danny’s career is absolutely thriving. And suddenly, all those “geezer” vibes come with a side of serious wealth.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine, Instagram

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Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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