A look at Gia’s 10-year marriage before MAFS Australia, and her ‘biggest regret’

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Things have gone from amazing to awful really quick for Gia and Scott on MAFS Australia after she saw his audition tape and was shocked at his comments about not wanting a wife with children. The bride hasn’t opened up about her past much on the show, but here’s a closer look at the long marriage she was in before MAFS.

In an interview with New Idea, Gia said “I do” to her daughter Willa’s dad in 2013 and they were married for 10 whole years, but her “biggest regret” in life is staying in the marriage for “too long”. The former Playboy model hasn’t revealed his identity, but it sounds like they sadly just fell out of love with each other.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

“I knew it wouldn’t work around three years in, but I stayed for our child. I think a lot of women do that, but for me, I left for our child. So she could see both of her parents happy,” she said. “We were just more like friends in the end. We lacked that chemistry and want for each other.”

It’s not clear whether her ex-husband is still in the picture, but Gia now has full custody of Willa. After getting divorced in 2023, Gia moved to America with her daughter and “nothing but our clothes and dreams of travel”.

They did a lot of travelling that year, also visiting France, Italy and Canada. “We travelled all over and she was able to experience many different cultures, it was amazing,” she said. As for her love life, she just wasn’t interested and barely dated anyone in the two years between getting divorced and going on MAFS.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

The marriage might not have worked out, but it gave Gia her wonderful daughter, so she’s incredibly grateful. She gushed: “I’m a mum, I have a little daughter. She’s the most amazing kind girl and the love of my life. She’s my reason for living. As a mother, I want to show her it’s okay to be herself.”

The bride said leaving her daughter during MAFS is the hardest thing she’s ever had to do. “I just had to FaceTime her as much as I could. And she flew up to Sydney a few times, and I went home a few times on weekends, but it was very difficult,” she told Chattr.

“But, I’ve been single for three years, and I had my daughter every single day of her life, and I thought I needed to do something for me where I can meet someone, and I just don’t give myself enough time, I don’t go on dating apps. And I just wanted to throw myself in the deep end and see if it could work out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gia Fleur (@giafleurrr)

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