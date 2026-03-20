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The sad real reason Bec called off her wedding just four months before MAFS Australia

Her fiancé was British just like Danny

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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Bec has had a rocky start to her marriage with Danny on MAFS Australia, and it might have something to do with the fact that she called off her own wedding just four months before walking down the aisle on TV. She has mentioned it very briefly on the show, but here’s the real reason they split.

Yep, the 35-year-old was engaged in real life and due to get married to her fiancé, but she called it off and then walked down the aisle with a new man just months later. What a rollercoaster! The strangest part is, he was from England too, just like Danny. She must have a thing for the Brits.

“I was engaged to a lovely Englishman,” Bec told TV WEEK. “But, unfortunately, I just didn’t have those feelings back. I realised that if we got married, we’d get divorced. I thought it was better off not wasting my mother and father’s money on a wedding.”

She continued: “Leaving him was the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But I want love and to find my person. So I wasn’t nervous at all. However, it turns out, her lack of feelings wasn’t the only reason they split. It all came crashing down because she claims he totally took advantage of her.

Credit: Channel Nine

“I would have to beg him to leave the house every three months. He just expected me to work full-time, cook, clean and sit at home,” Bec claimed in her full audition tape. “I knew I wasn’t going to do that. I was not going to marry someone who was not my person, and I knew it.”

So, why did she stay so long if he treated her like dirt? The money. Her ex-fiancé was really rich, and the hardest part about leaving him was realising she wouldn’t be able to fly business class anymore. Oh, please.

“Walking away and thinking ‘Oh I can’t fly business class anymore everywhere and now my wages actually have to go towards a mortgage and vet bills and pay my own filler’. Yeah, that was hard,” Bec said. We’ll have to wait and see if things with Danny work out any better.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image by: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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