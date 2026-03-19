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mafs australia 2026 scott gia audition

MAFS Australia groom Scott made even more jarring comments in his full audition tape

He broke up with his ex because they didn’t have enough s*x?!

Claudia Cox | Entertainment
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During Revelations Week on MAFS Australia, Gia was perturbed by Scott’s comments about kids in his original audition for the show. We’ve unearthed Scott’s full audition tape – and he made some even more jarring comments than what we saw on MAFS Australia.

In the full video – which is on Channel 9‘s site – Scott goes into detail about his last relationship before MAFS. He was with somebody for two years. When asked why the relationship ended, he said: “I don’t know if I should say, but I will anyway. Intimacy just dragged away and we weren’t having any sex.”

Erm, well it’s interesting to know where his priorities lie.

Scott also went on about his daily routine in extreme detail. He apparently sticks to a very tight schedule in order to fit in so many workouts at the gym, and running multiple companies. Scott started a car dealership called McCristal Motors, a brokerage firm called A Lend Finance, and (very randomly) a repair shop for jet skis. Apparently, all these side quests only leave him with two hours of free time each day for socialising… including romance.

The producers did question Scott on how he would make time for a wife, if he only had two hours available per day. He insisted he wouldn’t be rearranging his itinerary, and his wife would have to cope.

mafs gia scott audition tape

Gia was not impressed by Scott’s audition tape
(Image via Channel 4)

Scott said: “They’re going to have to adapt to my lifestyle aren’t they? If they want a luxury lifestyle they’re going to have to put up with this sh*t. Girls will get what they want. I’ll give them a good life.”

Since MAFS aired in Australia, Scott addressed how he came across in his audition tape. He told Today: “When you do an audition, it’s like you’re in the moment, you’re a bit nervous and things spill out unintentionally.” Apparently, there was “no malice” behind those comments about children which upset Gia.

“The way I deliver things sometimes can be misinterpreted,” he explained, “there was a bit of a hiccup there. Nothing’s perfect.”

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image via Channel 4.
More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Claudia Cox | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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