This MAFS Aus cast member wanted to quit at this stage, and an unaired scene shows how bad it got

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While Bec and Gia were busy dominating the chaos at the first MAFS Aus 2026 dinner party, another relationship was quietly falling apart in the background, and this cast member actually wanted to quit at that stage.

Luke and Mel didn’t have the loudest drama, but behind the scenes, things were already on “thin ice”. So, while it might’ve just looked awkward on TV, the reality was way more uncomfortable.

Luke has since opened up about how isolating it all felt from the start, and how he wanted to leave early. Speaking to the Daily Mail, he said, “I felt so alone and isolated on the honeymoon. I genuinely tried every little thing in the book. I’d always start the day and ask her heaps of questions. And I’d always get cold, short answers.”

And things didn’t improve when they got back into the group setting. Walking into that first dinner party ended up being one of his lowest points. Watching Mel connect easily with everyone else made the disconnect even clearer. “You walk into the pre-drinks, and I can see other people effortlessly getting along with her, getting more from her than I had all week,” he said.

“I remember sitting at that dinner party and feeling just so uncomfortable. I couldn’t get involved.”

During the honesty moments, Luke admitted the relationship felt “one-sided and emotionally draining”, which reportedly made the room visibly uncomfortable. Mel is understood to have admitted she hadn’t been matching his effort. And while other cast members tried to support him, sources said that “he was worn down”.

And things were even worse behind the scenes

In an unaired moment, the couple didn’t even stay together for a period of time. “I think there was about a week or a week and a half where I was in my own place,” Luke revealed.

By this stage, Luke had already started thinking about leaving the experiment altogether. He said he raised concerns about wanting to go as early as the day they moved into the apartments, right after that first dinner party.

Despite this, producers encouraged him to stick it out. Sources said that he was urged to hold on until the experts could weigh in.

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