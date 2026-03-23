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MAFS Australia’s Steven has had a seriously unexpected glow-up, and the pictures are wild

I can’t believe he used to look like that

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia groom Steven Danyluk has been getting plenty of attention on this season alongside his partner Rachel. While we’re just getting to know him now, it turns out his past looks very different, like, very different.

Channel Nine

Old photos of Steven have started doing the rounds online, revealing a completely unexpected previous look from what he’s calling his “heavy metal era”. Think long dark hair, lots of leather, and full commitment to the aesthetic: He even played the drums.

The throwbacks resurfaced not long after the couples were shown each other’s audition tapes on the show, a moment that didn’t exactly go smoothly for Rachel. Watching Steven talk about how much he changed himself over the years left her visibly upset.

In his audition, Steven opened up about feeling out of step with his social circle, explaining most of his friends had settled down while he still felt like the odd one out. He also admitted he became hyper-focused on his appearance, particularly his weight and height, and pushed himself hard to fit what he thought people wanted.

He said he went through intense dieting and training, trying to reshape himself into someone he believed would get more attention, despite not feeling like it really reflected who he was.

But it’s not just his physique that’s changed. Long before the reality TV spotlight, Steven was all about music. He revealed he spent his teenage years chasing rockstar dreams as a drummer.

And the pictures absolutely back it up. The resurfaced snaps show him with long hair and a bold, alternative style that screams classic metalhead.

Steven has since admitted that phase of his life is firmly behind him, joking that he’s “too old” to pull it off now. Still, the transformation is pretty striking, and honestly, kind of iconic.

Safe to say, Steven 2.0 is a far cry from his rockstar days… but we can’t help thinking the old look deserves a comeback.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

Featured image credit: Channel Nine

More on: MAFS Reality TV TV
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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