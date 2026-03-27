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Gia and Brook at MAFS Australia 2026 dinner party

This unseen clip of Gia and Brook from *that* MAFS dinner party is even worse than what aired

I didn’t think it could get much worse until I saw this

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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Last night was one of the most wild episodes of MAFS Australia in history. Things descended into absolute chaos. But, there was a cut clip of Gia and Brook from the MAFS Australia dinner party that was even worse. Yes, really.

On the show, the brides had a full-on showdown. It was attack after attack, after attack. Brook and Gia, against the other women. Brook told Stella to “get back in her kennel” and “take off your stripper boots”. She also told her: “I don’t think you’re deep. I think you’re f*cking dumb.” She also went for Alissa, branding her a “ratchet idiot”.

Gia was giggling, and joined the attack, calling the girls “losers” and “fake”. It was a lot. It got so bad, it was quickly branded as “bullying”.

There was a whole bit of drama that was cut from the MAFS Australia dinner party

@midnights_darling

Reacting to Gia and Brooke mafs unseen footage on Stan @StanAustralia @Married At First Sight #mafs #marriedatfirstsight #mafsaustralia #mafsaustralia #mafsau

♬ original sound – Midnights Darling

It turns out, a whole further segment was cut from the episode. In it, Brook and Gia were doing a piece to camera, speaking to producers. Gia said Stella has a “huge victim’s mentality” and is a “f*cking pick me”. Gia added: “If there’s a way she can be a victim in a situation she’s going to do it.”

Brook then said: “I know for a fact everyone is going to watch this show and see that Alissa is a fake f*cking b*tch with those ratchet hair extensions.”

Gia then said: “If Alissa and Stella want to get off their f*cking high horse for one second, they are not the ones in charge of this whole thing.” Gia then said she was once a beauty queen, and called herself and Brook “the realest people here”. She added: “I’m so sorry they don’t know what it’s like to have real friends.”

She accused the others of “rallying people together” to call herself and Brook “mean girls”. Gia said: “F*ck off. We’re not in high school. We’re real bitches and we are standing on business and calling out bullsh*t.”

Brook jumped in and said: “I don’t think we are mean girls. I think we are real b*tches and the fact they are not a part of us speaks for itself.”

Oh my GOD.

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More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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