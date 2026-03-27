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Brook shares full grovelling apology after that MAFS Australia dinner party and it’s tragic

‘This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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There aren’t even any words to describe Brook’s behaviour on MAFS Australia last night, but she’s shared a grovelling apology on Instagram after the outburst, trying to claim that wasn’t the real her and she acted out of character. Oh, please.

The bride made a surprise return to the experiment after walking out on Chris and was absolutely foul towards Alissa and Stella for no reason at all, shouting at them and calling them out.

After the dinner party aired in Australia, Brooke went on Instagram and shared a long apology statement, which literally doesn’t excuse anything.

“Last night and the past few episodes of Married at First Sight was an extremely difficult watch. What you saw last night was the worst version of myself and unfortunately Alissa and Stella were on the receiving end of that,” she wrote. “I want to firstly sincerely apologise to Alissa and Stella for my words and the hurt that I have caused.

“My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry. To other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry. Bullying should never be condoned and I am extremely embarrassed by the way that I acted.”

She went on to say that the dinner party was filmed in August last year, and since then, she has had time to reflect and learn from her actions. Right. She and Gia have also blamed the producers for egging it on. It’s screaming deflection.

“This behaviour is not a reflection of who I am at my core and I hope that Australia will one day see this. I know trust is rebuilt through actions, not just words, and I will continue doing the work to be better. I’m looking forward to moving on with my life with more kindness and hope that those watching will choose to do the same.”

Credit: Instagram

Honestly, I don’t think any amount of apologising could make up for what she did at that dinner party. It’s hilarious that she thought a few words would make a difference.

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Featured image credit: Channel Nine 

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Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
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