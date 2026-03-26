Guys, new MAFS spin-off means you can marry former cast members and applications are open

4 hours ago

The new MAFS spin-off is fast approaching, and applications are currently open. That means anyone, like me and you, could apply and marry a former MAFS fav.

Last month, Married at First Sight announced a new show, and I’ll be honest, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about it since. It’s called Second Marriage at First Sight, and the premise is wild.

Basically, the series will have cast members from the UK and Australia versions of the show, and they will marry new strangers, from the other side of the world. Former UK cast members will be matched with an Australian, and the Australians with a new Brit. These new matches are members of the public.

So, MAFS UK cast members will be matched with a member of the Aussie public wanting a new life elsewhere, and any UK members of the public who apply will be off to start a new life with someone from MAFS Australia.

There will be 24 episodes of the new show, being called SMAFS, and Channel 4 has promised eight legendary MAFS cast members are going to be involved. That’s four from the UK, four from Australia. The hopeful (still) singles will return with open hearts to finding love again, and open minds to consider uprooting their entire lives to the other side of the world.

The experiment will begin in the UK, where each couple will navigate cultural clashes and old wounds before they head to Australia to meet friends and family on the other side of the world and face the ultimate decision: Who will consider uprooting their life for love?

“You’ve seen them marry a stranger, now it’s your turn,” the casting producers said in a teaser. “UK and Aus singles wanted for bold new MAFS experiment pairing you with an OG from a previous UK or Australian series. No previous marriage needed.”

Channel 4’s Head of Reality Entertainment, Steve Handley said: “These eight well-loved MAFS singles didn’t find lasting love the first time, but they haven’t given up – and neither have we. Everyone deserves a second chance at love and this time they’re saying ‘I do’ to a stranger on the other side of the world, risking absolutely everything for another shot at getting it right. I think it will be our greatest love story yet.”

Up for it? The website to fill out your application for the MAFS spin-off can be found here. Anyone else eyeing up their former cast member already?

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