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MAFS expert John Aiken faced investigation following ‘troubled’ complaint from show groom

A watchdog confirmed the investigation

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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MAFS Australia expert John Aiken is said to have been “under investigation” by a watchdog, after a complaint from a groom who previously appeared on the show. As of right now, there is no evidence the complaints are true, they are just said to have been raised. The case has since been closed.

According to MailOnline, the complaints were made by former participant Ben Walters, in April last year. Ben appeared on the 2023 series, and since then has been vocal with criticism of the show. His marriage with Ellie didn’t work out, after he was accused of “mocking” her, and now she is with Jono, who she coupled swapped with during the series.

It’s been reported Ben made his complaint to the Psychology Council of New South Wales. He lodged issues regarding Aiken’s alleged behaviour and attitude towards participants on the show. Aiken is now to be “counselled” about the Code of Conduct, published by the Psychology Board of Australia.

MAFS Australia

via E4

MailOnline has claimed Ben wrote in an email: “I am troubled by aspects of his on-screen behaviour and commentary, which I believe may constitute a breach of his ethical obligations as a registered psychologist during my experience with him in 2023 after four sessions with the man.”

A previous investigation by the Psychology Council of NSW in 2017 led to John Aiken no longer being able to refer to himself as a psychologist, or undertake psychological practice on the show. However, in the complaint obtained by the MailOnline, Ben Walters has claimed he “continues to provide commentary and advice in a manner that draws upon his professional background and expertise, significantly influencing public perceptions.”

He added: “‘Involvement in a program that appears to prioritise drama and conflict… may be in conflict with several principles of the Australian Psychological Society (APS) Code of Ethics (2007), which has been adopted by the Psychology Board of Australia.”

MAFS Australia expert John Aiken

via E4

It appears the complaint has been closed, which would suggest it was unsuccessful, and the body did not agree with Walters’ thoughts about John Aiken. The Psychology Council of NSW has confirmed the complaint was discussed late last year, nine months after it was first lodged.

A statement replying to Walters said: “At its meeting on 9 December 2025, the Council agreed that Mr Aiken be counselled about the Code of Conduct published by the Psychology Board of Australia. Subject to counselling, the Council agreed to close the complaint. However, the Council will keep a record of your complaint on file, and will consider it if it receives further complaints about the health, conduct or performance of Mr Aiken.”

MailOnline also contacted Nine for comment, but no reply was given.

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Hayley Soen | Entertainment
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