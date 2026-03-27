‘We were production puppets’: MAFS’ Gia and Brook blame producers after WILD dinner party

Brook did ‘everything she could’ to have that dinner party cut

5 hours ago

Things got seriously chaotic on last night’s MAFS Australia, as the latest dinner party descended into carnage that had us all completely stunned. The fallout has been so intense that both Gia Fleur and Brook Crompton have since spoken out and apologised for how they acted.

It all kicked off with Brook’s dramatic return. After walking out on her husband Chris Nield during Intimacy Week, there were doubts she’d even show up. But she did, and she made sure everyone noticed.

Walking in, she threw her hands up and announced: “Surprise, b***h.”

From there, things escalated quickly. Brook immediately targeted Stella, calling her “f***ing dumb”, before Gia piled on and told Stella to “get back in her kennel”. The insults didn’t stop there either, with Brook mocking Stella’s outfit as “stripper boots”.

When Alissa stepped in to defend Stella, she was shut down just as quickly, with Brook snapping: “Shut up Alissa, you ratchet idiot.”

It was a lot. And now the episode has aired, both women have addressed what went down, admitting fault, but also pointing the finger at producers.

Speaking on The Fox’s Fifi with Fev & Nick, Gia said: “There were a lot of things that went on in production… we were production puppets, and we did what we were told to do, to be honest. We took it up a notch that dinner party and I’m really not proud of my behaviour.”

She also claimed the situation with Stella wasn’t shown in full, adding: “Multiple times, Stella called me a dog. Those things didn’t make the cut, and it looks very one-sided right now.”

Brook echoed similar sentiments in an interview with Woman’s Day, while still taking accountability. She said: “Look, I completely cop to my behaviour. There was no excuse for how I behaved. But you have to understand what it’s like being in that environment.

“You’ve got people egging you on, producers egging you on. I was told I wasn’t allowed to talk to Stella one-on-one, I could only do it in a group setting.”

She also revealed more about what led up to her explosive entrance: “On the night of the dinner party, before I walked in, I was in a car for like four hours. I drank two bottles of champagne.

“You get drunk on the drama, we were all feeling it. But I really did come across as a cow. I was a cow. I completely admit it.”

Brook later issued a public apology on Instagram, calling it the “worst version” of herself and acknowledging that Stella and Alissa bore the brunt of it.

She said: “My actions were appalling and not at all a reflection of the kindness and respect that you both deserve and I hope in time you can forgive me. I am truly sorry.

“To the other couples in the experiment and audience who had to witness my behaviour, I am deeply sorry.”

She added that she’s since had time to “reflect and learn”, saying: “This is not a reflection of who I am at my core, and I hope that Australia will one day see this.”

According to reports, Brook also allegedly tried to prevent the scenes from ever making it to air.

Daily Mail Australia’s Senior Showbiz Reporter Ali Daher claimed on 2Day Breakfast with Nath & Emma: “She did send a cease and desist. She was doing everything she can to have everything from that dinner party wiped out.”

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