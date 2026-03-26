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MAFS expert Alessandra Steve earpiece

Expert Alessandra has hit back at Steve after his strange earpiece ‘attack’ on MAFS Aus

‘I wasn’t expecting that’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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Expert Alessandra has hit back after a MAFS Australia 2026 moment properly kicked off when she clashed with groom Steve over his “earpiece” comment.

So, during the grooms’ Intimacy Workshop, things started fairly normally. Well, normal for MAFS anyway. Alessandra was trying to get Steve to open up about his relationship with Rebecca, but he wasn’t really giving much back.

She ended up calling it out, saying she felt like he was avoiding her questions and “trying to sound good”.

Steve didn’t take that too well. He responded with, “Ask me a question and I’ll give you a genuine answer. I don’t have an earpiece in my ear. I’m not waiting for someone to tell me what to say.”

Alessandra was quick to shut that down, telling him, “I’m not waiting for anyone to tell me what to say. Honestly, the lack of respect you’re showing me is appalling. Really tread lightly, I don’t take to this well.”

Now, she’s hit back at Steve’s comments

MAFS expert Alessandra Steve earpiece

via Channel Nine

After the episode aired, Alessandra has spoken out, and she’s actually explained what’s going on behind the scenes.

“We are of course filming a TV show. Cameras are involved and there’s a control room, and I need to know the cameras are ready and when I can go and when I cannot,” she told 9Entertainment.

She added, “I’m not waiting for anyone to tell me what to say.”

Alessandra also admitted she was surprised Steve went straight on the attack, especially as she was just trying to get a clear answer out of him. “I was very surprised he went the confrontational route because I was pressing him because he wasn’t being forthright in his answers,” she explained.

“When he didn’t give a clear and direct answer he then came on the attack, I wasn’t expecting that.”

And actually, she reckons it says more about him than anything else. “That’s one of the things that will happen on Married At First Sight. You’re put in situations where your true colours will come out. You’re pushed in different ways and that was [him] showing his discomfort.”

On the show, Steve did try to backtrack, saying his comment was “misinterpreted” and that he “wasn’t referring to [Alessandra]”.

But that didn’t exactly convince anyone. “Honestly, who else would you be referring to? It’s so absurd,” Alessandra said.

For more MAFS news, like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook.

More on: Dating MAFS Reality TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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