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MAFS Grayson Julia airtime Revelations Week

MAFS Aus’ Grayson reveals why he and Julia barely had any airtime during revelations week

They weren’t even included in the red flag, green flag task

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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While MAFS Aus 2026 has been packed with drama, arguments and emotional moments, after revelations week, people have been wondering why Grayson and Julia were missing from the Red Flag, Green Flag task, and why they’ve had so little airtime overall.

Julia and Grayson, one of the later couples to get married, have barely featured compared to the others. This became even more obvious during MAFS Aus’ revelations week, when nearly every couple took part in the red flag, green flag challenge, except them.

Viewers saw all the other couples opening up about what they liked and didn’t like about their relationships, but Grayson and Julia were completely absent from that moment.

“I’m left wondering why Julia and Grayson didn’t do the green flag/red flag task… or did they and it has been edited out?” one viewer asked.

Another added, “They’ve had so little screen time so far. The honeymoon was given about 10 seconds. I don’t remember seeing their ‘revelations’ and now this. Are they really that dull, or is there something else going on?”

And a third said, “They hyped up Julia at the beginning with all the bisexual stuff and then don’t even show her and Grayson saying their piece in this episode.”

So, why aren’t Grayson and Julia being shown?

via Channel Nine

Addressing the situation, Grayson explained that while they’ve been present in the experiment, their quieter approach might be why they haven’t been featured as much.

“Julia and I don’t really fit into that drama,” he told the Daily Mail. “That’s one thing we’re really good at, focusing our energy on our relationship and not buying into all the nonsense,” he added.

However, he admitted he’s disappointed with the lack of airtime. “We want our story to be shown,” he said. “You put your life on hold to go on an experiment like this, your work, your relationships, everything. To not get our relationship depicted as much as others is a bit deflating.”

Of course, it makes sense that producers would give more airtime to the louder, more “entertaining” cast members. It is reality TV, after all. But completely omitting them from a major task like the red flag, green flag challenge was a bit much.

For all the latest MAFS news, scandals, gossip and updates – like The Holy Church of MAFS on Facebook

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Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
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