MAFS’s Julia has already hard-launched a new partner after sudden splitting from Grayson

2 hours ago

I feel as if we didn’t get much closure on the tale of Julia Vogl and Grayson McIvor. Their relationship seemed to be improving, but then Julia dumped him via a letter. The couple left during the third commitment ceremony. Since the split on MAFS, Julia did find love with somebody new. Yay for her.

Julia updated us on her relationship status on the MAFS: After the Dinner Party show. She said: “Two months after the experiment finished, I went to do a singing lesson with this particular woman (and apparently I’m not a good singer). But I realised I didn’t really want her to be my singing teacher, and we’ve been seeing each other since then.”

She shared more details of their relationship on The Ella Era podcast in March. “There was just this beautiful spark. It’s taken me time after [MAFS] to trust and open up and be able to just connect with someone on a romantic level. And it’s been about three, four months now.”

This week, Julia finally hard-launched her girlfriend on Instagram. She posted a very cute video of them together. Apparently, she’s “fluent in Word Salad” and “just gets” her. Aw.

Julia’s girlfriend is a singer-songwriter called Sasha Millar. She lives in Melbourne, near Julia. Could she write a ballad about the carnage of MAFS Australia 2026, please?

Grayson and Julia gave very different reasons for why their “marriage” didn’t work out. Grayson claimed Julia never spent enough time with him. He told 9Entertainment: “She wasn’t around much at all in the relationship. Off-camera, I never saw her.” Julia told the Daily Mail Australia that he kept snoring, and she had insomnia. The couple had “a pretty big argument” over this, and Julia decided the relationship wasn’t right for her. Apparently, she preferred to end the relationship there instead of “leading him on”.

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Featured images via Channel 4 and @juliavogl_