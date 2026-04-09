Durham named a World Top 50 international university

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Durham University has been ranked in the top 50 of the world’s most international universities, at joint 33rd. This is up five places from 2025, as the Times Higher Education (THE) scored Durham among the world’s best.

This news comes as Durham University celebrates a record 22 subjects in the world top 100, according to QS World University Rankings. The university has surpassed its previous record of 21, reaffirming the institution’s worldwide position.

Over 120 countries are represented at Durham

Durham University hosts students from over 120 countries, and 40 per cent of staff are of non-UK origin, reflecting “the proportion of international students and staff within our thriving University community”.

Using data collected from the THE World University Rankings 2020, Durham’s position also recognises the global collaboration of their research work and strong reputation among fellow academics around the world.

They also boast the title of a World Top 100 University, as seen in the QS World University Rankings 2026.

Strong international partnerships and global research

Durham University has a strong international reputation, having built partnerships and conducted innovative, worldwide research. They actively work with other global universities and organisations on “pioneering work that transforms lives and has meaningful impact”.

Notably, they hold observer status at the UN’s annual Conference of Parties (COP). This event uses interdisciplinary research from Durham and other universities alike to address scientific, legal and social issues relating to climate change, sustainability and climate changed.

They have also launched an international research centre aimed at exploring how AI and machine learning are transforming society.

Significantly, they also have a long-standing partnership with China’s Palace Museum which saw Durham become the only venue outside of China to host an exhibition marking the museum’s 100th anniversary.

Creating impact on the lives of people worldwide

Durham has a long history of welcoming students from across the globe. Its colleges embody this, forging international communities where people of different nationalities and backgrounds live, socialise and study together.

They believe that all students should be able to gain international experience, thus offering vast opportunities to study, work and volunteer abroad as they prepare their graduates to be “global citizens”.

A spokesperson for Durham University, Professor Claire O’Malley, Pro-Vice Chancellor (Global), stated: “Durham is a truly international university, educating people from across the world and making a difference through our transformative global research.

“The work we do has a positive impact not just on the lives of those in our University community, but also on the lives of people worldwide and on the planet itself, as recognised by our World Top 50 status in this ranking.”

Featured image via Canva

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