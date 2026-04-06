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Epstein

‘I was 20-21’: Gigi Hadid issues statement after people found her buried in the Epstein files

Her sister Bella was also in email exchanges

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Following the release of over three million files pertaining to the life and crimes of Jeffrey Epstein, countless celebrities made appearances in emails, like Gigi Hadid and her sister, Bella.

Featuring in the files is no accusation of wrongdoing, but it must be pretty jarring to learn that at one point, Jeffrey Epstein was talking about you. Gigi Hadid experienced this herself as a redacted individual questioned how she got so successful.

“How did the Hadid sisters became models and make so much money?! I don’t understand,” the unnamed person sent to Epstein in December 2015.

Epstein responded, “You know”, to which the unknown person questioned whether Bella and Gigi’s father, Mohamed Hadid, “paid” the agency.

Epstein then responded “no”, adding: “Because they follow directions, it’s that simple.”

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A post shared by Gigi Hadid (@gigihadid)

Gigi Hadid has now responded to the Epstein links

In a lengthy Instagram comment, Gigi Hadid admitted that reading the emails made her “sick to my stomach.”

“Horrible to read someone you’ve never met speak about you that way. Especially in this context. Never in my life met the monster- to me it was so obvious, in that email chain, he tried to take responsibility of peoples careers in order to manipulate his victims (in this case, whoever was emailing him questions about my career),” she said.

Though she didn’t address the emails at first, not wanting to “take away” attention from the actual victims of Epstein, she realised it was “important” to clear the air.

She continued, addressing the nepo baby accusations: “I grew up privileged, yes. But my parents protected me and taught me the value of hard work, the same hard work that got them to this country and gave them careers. We applied for and my mom brought me herself to meetings with agencies in NYC just before I turned 18, two of which she was signed to in her career- Marylins and Ford.

“I probably met with 10 agencies- only Marylin’s, IMG, and (maybe?) one other agency offered me a contract. I signed to IMG in 2012. And I’ve worked hard every moment since. To be named in those files, I think I was 20-21 at the time he would have written that email- is disturbing, and I want to state unequivocally that I have never had any affiliation with that disgusting human being.”

She concluded the statement by hoping that Epstein would rest in fire.

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Featured image credit: New York State Division of Criminal Justice/HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock and Gigi Hadid/Instagram

More on: Celebrity Jeffrey Epstein Viral
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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