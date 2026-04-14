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What’s going on with Labrinth and Euphoria, as he pulls another SERIOUSLY petty stunt

I can’t believe he did this

Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
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Labrinth has officially left Euphoria season three… and he hasn’t exactly left quietly. He’s now making some very petty moves.

JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

The musician, who basically was the sound of Euphoria thanks to tracks like All For Us and Still Don’t Know My Name, took to Instagram to air out the drama in a now-deleted rant back in March.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Lab (@labrinth)

He didn’t hold back, saying: “I’M DONE WITH THIS INDUSTRY. F**K COLUMBIA. DOUBLE F**K EUPHORIA. IM OUT. THANK YOU AND GOOD NIGHT.

The night before season three dropped, he took to his Instagram story to further explain why his music won’t be present this time around.

“People will comfortably lie in this industry and still call themselves honest people,” he wrote. “So no cap I decided to remove whatever music I had in it. I spoke to HBO as far as I know we are cool. I left because, last truth, when I work for someone, their vision is paramount to me. But I don’t let people treat me like s**t.”

Then, literally as the season three premiere aired, Labrinth dropped a very on-the-nose new track called SHUT YOUR DAMN 95.7892, because timing is everything, apparently.

The song opens with him saying, “the spirits tell you to shut your damn mouth”, before launching into lyrics about people chatting nonsense and chasing clout. People are now trying to work out whether it’s a diss aimed at Sam Levinson, the wider industry, or literally everyone. Honestly, it could be all three.

What makes the whole thing even weirder is that this wasn’t always the vibe. Labrinth had previously hyped up season three and was even set to collaborate with Hans Zimmer (casual), who called him a “visionary”. So… something clearly went very left.

Now, instead of the sweeping, emotional score that defined the first two seasons, season three is missing one of its most iconic elements.

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Featured image credit: JUSTIN LANE/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
More on: Celebrity Euphoria TV Viral
Hebe Hancock | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
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