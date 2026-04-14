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Euphoria’s creator reveals stupid AF reason for Sydney Sweeney’s humiliating OnlyFans scenes

Sam Levinson needs jailing for crimes against TV

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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The long-awaited conclusion of Euphoria has made me realise why Rue is addicted to drugs, because why is Sam Levinson’s explanation of Sydney Sweeney’s humiliating OnlyFans storyline complete rubbish?

The downfall of Euphoria should be studied by leading scientists, because it’s been a complete car crash. Between the general dislike of Sydney Sweeney and crew members slamming production, it’s a mess.

With the release of the final season, which included a chunky time jump, we got to catch up with characters like Cassie, who is now doing OnlyFans, dressing like a baby, and doing kink play with Jacob Elordi. It’s a lot, even for a show as notorious as Euphoria.

The scenes involving Cassie’s OnlyFans gig have been widely condemned, not just because they’re shocking, but because they’re so obvious and on the nose. In a world of Bonnie Blue’s, seeing an OF girly in a dog collar is hardly groundbreaking stuff. It’s not even allowed on OnlyFans, so it’s almost like Sam Levinson typed “plot ideas for OnlyFans” into ChatGPT.

But surely, there’s a method to his madness? As it turns out, not really.

Here’s the reason for the Euphoria OnlyFans scenes

Amidst the rampant criticism of not only Euphoria, but also Sam Levinson’s train of thinking, the man himself explained the OnlyFans storyline to the Hollywood Reporter.

“[Cassie] has got her dog house and her little dog ears and the nose, and that has its own humour,” he said.

“But what makes the scene is the fact that her housekeeper is the one filming it. What we wanted to always find is the other layer of absurdity that we’re able to tie into it so that we’re not too inside of her fantasy or illusion. The gag is to jump out, to break the wall.”

I think this is more of a people are laughing at you, not with you, situation.

To really hammer home his intended absurdity, which again, did NOT land, Sam worked with director of photography Marcell Rév. Apparently, the lighting and decor were also supposed to evoke humour???

“An obvious choice would’ve been something modern and very plain and fancy, but we ended up choosing this mid-century home, which is a little tacky, but also stuck in the ‘70s. It’s probably a strange choice, but also it gives us possibilities,” Marcell Rév explained.

“OnlyFans has its own aesthetic and how you elevate that aesthetic to the show’s aesthetic is a challenge. I’m not going to lie.”

It’s giving Temu Bonnie Blue. Bonnie Barely Blue, you could say.

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Featured image credit: HBO

More on: Celebrity Euphoria OnlyFans Sydney Sweeney TV
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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