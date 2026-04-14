Wait, why is Fez in prison in Euphoria? Here’s a full recap of what actually happened

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Season three of Euphoria has finally dropped, and there’s one huge absence: Fezco. Following the real-life death of Angus Cloud in 2023, the show had to address his character’s fate.

The new season picks up after a five-year time jump, with the characters now navigating early adulthood rather than high school. It’s during a quiet conversation between Rue and Lexi that we finally learn what happened to Fez.

Rue encourages Lexi to reach out to him, revealing that Fez has been asking about her and misses her. Lexi hesitates, brushing it off with excuses about being busy, until Rue drops the reality: Fez isn’t going anywhere, because he’s serving a 30-year prison sentence.

So how did things end up there?

To understand that, you have to go back to the explosive season two finale. Fez was caught in the middle of a violent police raid at his apartment, alongside his younger brother Ashtray. The situation spiralled quickly, with armed officers storming the building.

In the chaos, Fez was accidentally shot through a door by Ashtray himself, a moment that completely shifted the tone of the scene. Realising what he’d done, Ashtray appeared to panic, clutching a weapon as the situation closed in on him.

What followed was deliberately left unclear. A gunshot rang out, and the camera stayed on Fez as a body hit the floor off-screen. We were never explicitly shown whether Ashtray took his own life or was killed by police, but it was clear he didn’t survive.

The aftermath was just as ambiguous. Officers were shown leaving the apartment, and Fez was nowhere in sight. At the time, people were left questioning whether he had died from his injuries, been hospitalised, or taken into custody.

Season three finally confirms it: Fez survived, but was arrested and ultimately sentenced, likely tied to the drugs, weapons, and violence connected to the raid.

Behind the scenes, creator Sam Levinson has said the decision to keep Fez present in the story, even from prison, was intentional. Rather than writing him out entirely, the show continues to reference him through conversations and phone calls, keeping his presence alive in the narrative.

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Featured image credit: HBO