Here’s what’s really going on with Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco after wild breakup reports

4 hours ago

Everyone woke up this morning to social media being absolutely full of rumours that Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have broken up just seven months after getting married, but is it true?! Here’s what’s actually going on.

One viral screenshot claims the actress and singer posted and quickly deleted an Instagram story that said she is now single. “Just clearing things up… I’m single. No drama, no hidden story. Just focusing on myself and my peace for now,” it says.

Another viral tweet claims they’ve been going through “marital issues” after Selena caught Benny cheating on her with another unnamed celebrity and has moved out of their Beverly Hills home.

“Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny Blanco, are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny Blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity, who is currently not confirmed yet,” it says.

“Sources close to the two have claimed that Selena have apparently left their home in Los Angeles and moved to her own apartment in California.”

Allegedly actress Selena Gomez and her husband Benny blanco are currently going through a marital issue. It is reported that Selena Gomez caught Benny blanco cheating through texts she saw with another celebrity who is currently not confirmed yet. Sources close to the two have… pic.twitter.com/8qCXO67tTB — Joe (@Joethecreator99) April 16, 2026

Everyone’s totally freaking out and asking what the hell is going on with the celebrity couple. The answer is… nothing! It’s literally fake news guys. The screenshot is totally fake, and the rumour was all made up. Phew!

Selena and Benny are as in love as ever, even after that whole dirty feet saga. Last week, the actress posted a dump on Instagram and wrote in the caption: “Mrs. Blanco 🥰.” In the dump was a photo of the pair cooking breakfast together.

They’re probably the most loved-up celebrity couple out there, to be honest. I don’t think they’ll ever break up. The pair said “I do” on 27th September 2025 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara in front of 170 of their nearest and dearest, and these two really are forever.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram