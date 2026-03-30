Benny Blanco dragged for ‘inappropriate’ comment about Lil Dicky’s wife on podcast

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Producer Benny Blanco is being dragged online for an offhand comment some are calling inappropriate in the latest episode of his podcast with Lil Dicky and his wife.

It’s only been up for about a month, but Benny Blanco’s podcast Friends Keep Secrets has had its fair share of viral moments, including those awful feet screenshots. He hosts the podcast with his best friend, Lil Dicky, real name David Burd, and his wife Kristin Batalucco. But the latest controversy isn’t around Benny’s hygiene – it’s about a joke Benny made about Kristin.

In a recent episode of the podcast, Kristin noticed the zipper for her jeans had been down the whole time.

“Oh my God, my fly is undone,” she said.

Benny was quick to respond, saying, “Someone zoom in real quick!”

A clip from this interaction quickly went viral as people pointed out David’s hilarious reaction to the joke.

“Bro started laughing and then remembered that’s his wife,” the caption said.

The original viral TikTok has been deleted, but re-uploads continue to spread the controversial moment.

Very quickly, the TikTok comments were full of people saying how weird it was for Benny to make a joke like this about his best friend’s wife. The two couples – Benny, Selena, David and Kristin – are really close and have done several podcast episodes together.

David spoke about Benny and Selena in a TikTok comment section late 2024.

“As a guy who’s been with them, on double dates with them, they’re a great couple,” he said. “They really complement each other well. I have nothing but good things to say about Selena.”

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The whole scandal comes after various compilation videos of Benny “embarrassing” Selena were all over TikTok. These videos feature clips from interviews in which Benny reveals exactly how he and Selena got together.

“When we first started going on dates, she used to pull up to my house, minimum 20 minutes early, maybe 30 minutes early, she would wait outside, and she didn’t realise my cameras could see down the street,” he said in one interview. “And her car would just be parked outside for thirty minutes, and she would wait until it was time to come in.”

In another interview with Kai Cenat, he said: “She asked me out. It was wild. We were just talking, and she was like ‘Do you want to get dinner?’ We went and got a drink first; I didn’t even realise we were on a date. I had no idea.”

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Featured image via YouTube