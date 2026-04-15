Jacob Elordi sparks dating rumours as he’s spotted with ANOTHER celebrity at Coachella

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Jacob Elordi has had a busy Coachella – moments after he was spotted with Kendall Jenner, he was seen getting cosy with another huge actress at the festival.

Since his on-off relationship with influencer and YouTuber Olivia Jade ended, Jacob Elordi has been spotted with multiple women he has been rumoured to be romantically involved with. Most recently, Jacob was allegedly spotted making out with supermodel Kendall Jenner at a Coachella after-party.

But at another point in the evening, he was spotted with One Battle After Another actress Teyana Taylor. In a video that’s all over X and TikTok, Jacob is seen holding the actress close as they walk past the crowds, pulling her away from overexcited onlookers. The pair are with a few bodyguards, but there are no other celebrities in sight.

“I love seeing two completely different people together, like yes, this is what the human experience is all about,” one comment said.

“This is like the 3rd event I’ve seen them being reallyyyy friendly at…hm,” said another.

The pair were previously spotted very close together at the Oscars, where Jacob had his arms around the actress as he whispered in her ear, and he laughed. But besides these cosy sightings, they haven’t spoken out about their relationship statuses recently.

Jacob has famously been very private with his love life, outright refusing to answer questions about it in an interview with GQ and denying that he was dating Zendaya, even after the two were spotted kissing publicly.

Jacob Elordi and Teyana Taylor hug at the 98th Oscar Nominee Luncheon ♥️ pic.twitter.com/aI7I92sfWY — VANITY FAIR (@VanityFair) February 10, 2026

Teyana, on the other hand, has been pretty open about her love life, especially about her divorce from basketball player Iman Shumpert.

“Divorce, to me, is you’re grieving the death of a living being,” she said in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. “I think once children are involved, you understand the importance of really still having to show up for each other.”

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Featured image via Instagram/TikTok