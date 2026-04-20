Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

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Justin Bieber bringing Billie Eilish up on stage is by far the biggest moment from Coachella weekend two, and adorable photos and videos of the singer in her Belieber phase have resurfaced and they’re hilarious.

During his performance on Saturday night, Hailey Bieber pushed the Ocean Eyes singer up on stage in a totally unplanned moment. Justin then sang his track One Less Lonely Girl to her and she collapsed to the floor in a total “dream come true” moment as she was performing with her idol at one of the biggest festivals in the world.

Billie has been a massive Bieber fan ever since she was a teen. One photo has gone viral that shows her as a young teenager with not one, not two but FOUR Justin Bieber posters on her bedroom wall. She’s posing in a rainbow sequin dress, and the old-school posters are in the background.

Another hilarious video of Billie when she was 12 shows her worrying that she’ll never love her future boyfriend as much as she loves Justin Bieber. So valid.

“So many Justin Bieber things. I was like crying so hard because I’ve got worried that when I get a boyfriend I won’t want to be with him because I actually love Justin Bieber more. And I can’t handle that,” she says.

There’s also a brilliant photo of Billie crying on her Instagram story when she was 17 because Hailey changed her surname to “Bieber” on social media.

“They told me that Hailey Baldwin changed her Instagram username to Hailey Bieber and I don’t know why but that got to me,” she wrote. Same girl. Same.

Billie met Justin for the first time at Coachella of all places, during Ariana Grande’s headline set. She noticed Justin was standing next to her in the VIP section and started freaking out, dropping to the floor before hugging him tightly.

The whole interaction was caught on video, and in the most random moment ever, they then started dancing along to NSYNC and Grande’s performance of Tearin’ Up My Heart with James Corden.

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Featured image credit: Instagram