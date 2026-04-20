The Tab

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

She was a massive Belieber

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Justin Bieber bringing Billie Eilish up on stage is by far the biggest moment from Coachella weekend two, and adorable photos and videos of the singer in her Belieber phase have resurfaced and they’re hilarious.

During his performance on Saturday night, Hailey Bieber pushed the Ocean Eyes singer up on stage in a totally unplanned moment. Justin then sang his track One Less Lonely Girl to her and she collapsed to the floor in a total “dream come true” moment as she was performing with her idol at one of the biggest festivals in the world.

Billie has been a massive Bieber fan ever since she was a teen. One photo has gone viral that shows her as a young teenager with not one, not two but FOUR Justin Bieber posters on her bedroom wall. She’s posing in a rainbow sequin dress, and the old-school posters are in the background.

Credit: Instagram

Another hilarious video of Billie when she was 12 shows her worrying that she’ll never love her future boyfriend as much as she loves Justin Bieber. So valid.

“So many Justin Bieber things. I was like crying so hard because I’ve got worried that when I get a boyfriend I won’t want to be with him because I actually love Justin Bieber more. And I can’t handle that,” she says.

@sansastnn

This is sooo cute #billieeilish #justinbieber #coachella #coachella2026 #fyp

♬ original sound – sansastnn

There’s also a brilliant photo of Billie crying on her Instagram story when she was 17 because Hailey changed her surname to “Bieber” on social media.

“They told me that Hailey Baldwin changed her Instagram username to Hailey Bieber and I don’t know why but that got to me,” she wrote. Same girl. Same.

Credit: Instagram

Billie met Justin for the first time at Coachella of all places, during Ariana Grande’s headline set. She noticed Justin was standing next to her in the VIP section and started freaking out, dropping to the floor before hugging him tightly.

The whole interaction was caught on video, and in the most random moment ever, they then started dancing along to NSYNC and Grande’s performance of Tearin’ Up My Heart with James Corden.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Instagram 

More on: Billie Eilish Celebrity Justin Bieber Music
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Reason Hailey Bieber let Billie Eilish take her place at Coachella is actually so sweet

Billie Eilish’s famous mum thanks Justin Bieber for making ‘dream come true’ at Coachella

Justin Tr

Hold on, Katy Perry’s stepson is a hot OnlyFans lad? Explaining the Justin Trudeau connection

Latest

The clever difference between sliding and clicking to answer a call on your iPhone

Ellissa Bain

I’ve always wondered this

We now know how Katy Perry’s boyfriend feels about the sexual assault claims, and it’s ‘awkward’

Kieran Galpin

‘He thinks it’s unfair and deeply damaging’

Welsh Varsity is here and this is everything you need to know

Keya Patel

Welsh Varsity is so back!!

I dropped out of King’s College London and made £1 million before turning 19

Leticia Alvarez

‘It’s criminally sad we send the majority of our smart children to university’

euphoria season three fezco fez angus cloud

How Angus Cloud’s death changed the story of Euphoria season three, according to Sam Levinson

Claudia Cox

‘It became the thematic backbone’

first rumoured Love Island 2026 Islander

We go again! The first Islander rumoured for Love Island 2026 is here and she’s Lucinda’s bestie

Hayley Soen

She’s auditioned for the show before

London student wins pay out from university after being suspended for headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

Brodie Mitchell compared a pro-Palestine activist’s headscarf to a tea-towel

The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

It’s got a brutal deeper meaning

Revealed: New report highlights UWE’s impact within Bristol and beyond

Ellen Paterson

The region’s largest university celebrates its economic impact

The UK’s biggest pop-up thrift market is set to come to Manchester

Isabel Lee

Attention vintage shoppers and bargain hunters!

Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now’

SOAS students win legal settlement against SU after dismissal for pro-Palestine activism

Cassandra Fong

Alexander Cachinero-Gorman and Abel Harvie-Clark were prevented from taking office

Hailey Bieber gave an insight into her s*x life with Justin, and guys I’m actually blushing

Hayley Soen

She really spilled everything

Celeste

‘Celeste is a liar’: Was the viral sky message at Coachella related to D4vd’s arrest?

Kieran Galpin

Others have claimed it’s a Netflix promotion

People missed the real reason behind this sweet moment in Eric Dane’s final Euphoria scenes

Hebe Hancock

It hits different once you know

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

Hayley Soen

‘This is really the first challenge they’ve faced’

uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

Claudia Cox

Uh, Oxbridge could potentially be fined £50 million

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

Ellissa Bain

She was a massive Belieber

Zayn

Explaining why people are convinced that Zayn Malik is bisexual after his new intimate song

Kieran Galpin

People are losing their minds

Second bride lined up for MAFS spin-off

A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

Hayley Soen

She was matched with someone who got kicked off the show