Hold on, Katy Perry’s stepson is a hot OnlyFans lad? Explaining the Justin Trudeau connection

The concept of having Justin Trudeau as your dad, and Katy Perry as your step mum?!?

4 hours ago

Twitter is discussing the concept that Justin Trudeau’s alleged son, and Katy Perry’s stepson, is an OnlyFans model called Benjamin Verbeck.

As we know, following her brutal breakup from Orlando Bloom, Katy Perry took jarring to the next level by dating the former top dog of Canada, Justin Trudeau. Though certainly a surprising pairing, the relationship is steadily growing on people online.

Just recently, Katy and Justin attended Coachella, where they were pictured trying their hardest to look like normal people, and you know, not a pop star and former world leader.

Who is Benjamin Verbeck?

Benjamin Verbeck is an OnlyFans model and influencer with 147k followers on Twitter and 46k followers on TikTok. He did have an Instagram at one point, but it was either deleted or banned.

Not only does Benjamin offer an OnlyFans, where he charges $5 a month for 158 pictures and nearly 50 videos, but he recently launched a Fansly as well. It’s essentially the same thing.

Benjamin predominantly posts body-focused content on his socials, largely on account of ripped muscles. He’s gifted in other departments as well, if you get my drift.

Is Benjamin Verbeck actually Justin Trudeau’s son?

Left or Justin Trudeau's son ? pic.twitter.com/z53B3czWtP — Mike ✿ (@NaughtyKp) March 21, 2026

This juicy rumour started on Twitter, where accounts have been posting simple questions with Justin Trudeau’s alleged son. Usually, the posts ask you to pick between Benjamin and another absurdly hot man. Other posts are overtly NSFW, usually with Benjamin’s business in the shot.

Naturally, people have been Googling Justin Trudeau’s son only to find out that Benjamin is unrelated. He does have kids with his ex, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, though: Xavier, born in 2007, Ella-Grace, born in 2009, and their youngest, Hadrien, who was born in 2014.

As for why people are saying it’s Justin’s son, it seems to be just another questionable thing on the internet. Admittedly, they do look very similar.

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