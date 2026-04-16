Model’s serious allegations about Katy Perry resurface after Ruby Rose’s sexual assault claims

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People are once again talking about Josh Kloss’ experience with Katy Perry after she was accused of sexual assault by actress Ruby Rose.

This week, the former Orange Is the New Black actress claimed that, in 2010, Katy Perry “rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face” at the Australian nightclub, Spice Market. Katy’s rep denied the “reckless” claims, hitting back at Ruby, who “has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations.” Ruby has since filed a police report.

Other controversial moments have since found new attention on social media, including the moment Katy “finger-banged” Anna Kendrick’s cleavage. Anna has not accused Katy of wrongdoing.

Josh Kloss and Katy Perry are being talked about again

In 2010, male model Josh Kloss played Katy Perry’s love interest in her iconic track Teenage Dream. Nine years later, he slammed the production as “one of the most confusing, assaulting and belittling jobs” he had ever done.

Two years after filming the video, in 2012, Josh was invited to a birthday party for celebrity stylist Johnny Wujek. Katy Perry was in attendance, and they interacted, but then something allegedly happened.

“She pulled my Adidas sweats and underwear out as far as she could to show a couple of her guy friends and the crowd around us my p***s,” he explained. “Can you imagine how pathetic and embarrassed I felt? I just say this now because our culture is set on proving men of power are perverse. But females with power are just as disgusting.”

At the time, Johnny Wujek slammed Josh, saying: “Oh hell no. I’m not about to let you make accusations against my friend like this. Katy would never do something like that. We all know about your ongoing obsession with her since the day of filming that video.”

In 2020, Katy Perry was asked about a pattern of sexual misconduct allegations, which included Josh’s. She seemed exasperated in the interview, with The Guardian noting the sigh she made between questions.

She responded: “I think we live in a world where anyone can say anything. I don’t want to say ‘guilty until proven innocent’, but there’s no checks and balances: a headline just flies, right? And there’s no investigation of what it is.

“I don’t want to add to the noise. I want to add to the truth, basically. I don’t comment on all the things that are said about me because if I chase that dragon, it would be about true and false-ing my whole life. It’s distracting from the real movement.”

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