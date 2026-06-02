Meet the Love Island 2026 cast on Instagram: Here’s their handles, so you can follow them

5 hours ago

Love Island 2026 is back again so it’s time to follow a whole new series of Islanders on Instagram. Ever since the families and friends stopped posting while they are in the villa, it’s really hard to find their Instagram handles, so here’s a full list.

Jasmine – @jasminegmuller

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jasmine Gaziza Müller (@jasminegmuller)

Jasmine is already an influencer with over 100k followers, mainly posting beauty and fashion content. She just looks so cool. I want to be her when I grow up.

Lorenzo – @ lorenzoxalessi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LORENZO (@lorenzoxalessi)

Lorenzo’s gram is exactly what you’d expect it to be. Every single photo is of him posing in a pair of white trousers. Standard.

Robyn – @ robynlangton.x

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @robynlangton.x

Robyn’s Insta is full of pics of a recent trip to Bali and Vietnam, with a few trips to London and festivals in between. A certified party girl who loves to travel.

Mica – @mica_harris

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mica Amor (@mica_harris)

Mica is currently studying and living in London, but her Insta has loads of photos of her life in Barbados, where she’s from.

Sam – @sam.work

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Workman💎 (@sam.work)

Sam’s gram is all travel, travel, travel. And more travel. He loves a white sandy beach and went to Coachella this year.

Sean – @ fitzy.007

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fitzy (@fitzy.007)

Primary school teacher Fitzy’s Instagram is mainly football pics, because he plays for Galway GAA, with a bit of travelling, festivals and photos with his family. It goes right back to 2016 too. He hasn’t even bothered to do a clear-out.

Elle – @ellechadwickk

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ｅｌｌｉｅ Ｃｈａｄｗｉｃｋ (@ellechadwickk)

Elle’s always out and about in Newcastle getting “wine drunk in the toon”. She has a lot of travelling under her belt too, with trips to Dubai, LA, Paris, Melbourne, Ibiza, Amsterdam, Krakow and more.

Sam – @samrajtoor

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Samraj (@samrajtoor)

His promo pics definitely did him dirty, but Sam is a literal model, and he’s got loads of professional modelling pics on the gram.

Lola – @loladealx

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lola (@loladealx)

Lola either doesn’t post much on Instagram or she’s done a massive clear-out, because after two posts from this year, the next most recent one was posted in 2023. Suspicious.

Angelista – @angiex._

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @angiex._

Nurse Angelista is even more mysterious. She only has two posts, so there’s not exactly much to go off. We’ll have to get to know her in the villa.

Ope – @ope_sowande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Opeeee (@ope_sowande)

Ope obviously has some West End pics on his gram, including that time he casually just played Simba in the Lion King and did a whole promo for Bridgerton. As you do.

Aidan – @aidan.mzz

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aidan Murphy (@aidan.mzz)

Property broker Aidan likes showing off his body in the gym, and having a drink in Broadgate Circle after work. Classic.

For all the latest Love Island news and gossip, like The Holy Church of Love Island on Facebook.

Featured image credit: ITV