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Anna Kendrick

Anna Kendrick’s x-rated experience with Katy Perry resurfaces amid sexual assault claims

‘It was a weird night’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Amidst Ruby Rose’s claims that Katy Perry sexually assaulted her, an old clip of Anna Kendrick has found its way onto the internet once again.

On Instagram Threads earlier this week, the former Orange Is the New Black actress claimed that Katy “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face.”

The incident allegedly happened in 2010, at an Australian nightclub called Spice Market, but Katy Perry’s rep rejected the allegations to The Tab. They argued that Ruby has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

The police are investigating the allegations.

Credit: Broadimage/Shutterstock

What happened between Anna Kendrick and Katy Perry?

After the allegations from Ruby Rose came out, people on Twitter reshared a video of Anna Kendrick from 2014. In it, she was telling Conan O’Brien about her “crazy night” at that year’s Grammys.

“Katy Perry finger-banged my cleavage. It was a weird night,” she said on the talk show, before adding sarcastically, “She’s very mature.”

When Conan questioned, “She just does that?”, Anna added, “Well, my dress, I was kind of asking for it.”

He then asked her to “paint the scene”, to which she explained: “I have met her before and yeah. That’s her thing. Yeah, you know, she’s aggressive, I like it.”

Though Anna didn’t seem to be accusing Katy of wrongdoing at the time, and no official report was filed, people have been reacting to the clip in light of the news.

“WHAT IS HAPPENING?” screamed one person in a viral TikTok.

Another wrote: “I’m starting to think that astronaut Katy Perry isn’t such a good person.”

Other people pointed out that Katy and Anna are friends, and have been even after the 2014 incident.

“Please they are friends, she’s joking,” one person said.

Another wrote: “They are close friends she IS JOKING.”

Katy Perry and Anna Kendrick have been approached for comment.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Late Night with Conan O’Brien and Broadimage/Shutterstock

More on: Anna Kendrick Celebrity Katy Perry
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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