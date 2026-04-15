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Katy Perry

The police have issued a statement after Ruby Rose reported Katy Perry for sexual assault

An investigation is underway

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Australian police have confirmed there’s an investigation being carried out on Katy Perry’s alleged sexual assault of actress Ruby Rose.

This whole saga started over the weekend, when Katy Perry made a humorous quip about Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance. Former Netflix star Ruby Rose reacted on Threads, claiming that Katy assaulted her during a night out 20 years ago. It reportedly occurred at Melbourne CBD’s nightclub Spice Market in 2010.

“She saw me ‘resting’ on my best friend’s lap to avoid her and bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her,” she said.

Ruby Rose filed a report about Katy Perry with the police

In a later update, Ruby confirmed that she had taken the matter to the police, stating: “As of this afternoon, I have finalised all of my reports. This means I am no longer able to comment, repost, or talk publicly about any of those cases, or the individuals involved.”

Police have since confirmed the report, telling the Daily Mail that it would be “inappropriate” to comment further.

“Melbourne Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Investigation Team (SOCIT) detectives are investigating a historical sexual assault that occurred in Melbourne in 2010,” a Victoria Police spokesperson said.

“Police have been told the incident occurred at a licensed premises in Melbourne’s CBD. As the investigation remains ongoing, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”

Meanwhile, Katy Perry’s rep told The Tab that the “lies” are reckless and “categorically false.”

“The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named,” they said.

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Featured image credit: Instagram

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Music Police
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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