Ex-club manager reveals what happened that night, as Ruby Rose accuses Katy Perry of assault

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A former nightclub manager has spoken out after Ruby Rose accused Katy Perry of sexual assault, offering a very different account of the night in question.

The claims first surfaced over the weekend, when Rose took to social media to allege that Perry assaulted her roughly two decades ago at a bar in Melbourne. The posts quickly went viral, with the actor detailing what she says happened inside the now-closed Spice Market nightclub.

Perry’s team responded almost immediately, shutting the allegations down in a strongly worded statement: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous, reckless lies. Ms Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

Now, a former manager who was working at the club that night has added his perspective, describing the evening as chaotic but not unusual for a celebrity appearance.

Speaking to the Herald Sun, he recalled the moment both stars arrived together.

“They came in together, they were also with Katy’s hair and make-up girl and another guy who was friends with Ruby,” he said. “It was a security nightmare because there were 600 people there and Katy kept coming out and dancing with everybody and going right in the middle of the mosh pit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ruby Rose (@rubyrose)

According to him, the pair spent most of the night in a private VIP section known as the Genie Bottle, largely away from the main crowd. He said he saw them “having drinks and stuff” and mostly keeping to themselves in that area.

He also claimed he had no knowledge of anything like the incident described by Rose.

“I wasn’t aware of any alleged assault, or someone vomiting,” he said. “They were drunk, they weren’t paralytic or anything and just like any other person drinking at a nightclub.”

Rose’s version of events is significantly more serious. In her posts, she alleged she had been lying with her head on a friend’s lap in an attempt to avoid Perry when the singer approached her.

She claimed Perry “bent down, pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomited on her”.

Rose also said she has “photos” and “witnesses” to support her claims.

The former manager, however, suggested the night ended without incident, recalling how staff arranged for both women to leave discreetly. “To avoid people taking photos of them in a state, we organised a car and driver to be waiting outside the Collins St entrance of the hotel,” he said. “We escorted them out the back and up the fire exit and put them in the car together. I think from there they went on to The Peel Hotel.”

Since making the allegations, Rose initially said she didn’t plan to involve police, but later appeared to change her stance. In a follow-up post, she said she would be visiting a police station to explore whether her experiences could be formally investigated.

By Tuesday, she shared what she described as her final update, confirming reports had been filed and that she would no longer be speaking publicly on the matter while any process is ongoing.

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