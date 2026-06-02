The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

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After being jailed for killing his wife and son, Alex Murdaugh will now face new legal proceedings after the South Carolina Supreme Court overturned his conviction.

In 2021, lawyer Alex Murdaugh turned himself in to the police after his legal counsel heard word of an impending arrest. At first, he was accused of a range of financial crimes, but by 2022, he’d been rearrested and charged with two counts of murder and two counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The victims: His wife, Maggie Murdaugh, and their 22-year-old son, Paul.

Then, in 2023, after deliberating for under three hours, jurors found Alex guilty. He was sentenced to two life sentences to be served consecutively. Additionally, he was found guilty of the financial crimes and handed another 40 years.

This month, the Supreme Court ordered another trial after allegations of “improper” jury influence came to light.

“Although we are aware of the time, money, and effort expended for this lengthy trial, we have no choice but to reverse the denial of Murdaugh’s motion for a new trial due to Hill’s improper external influences on the jury and remand for a new trial,” the justices wrote.

More information is set to follow about what could become a very long legal process.

Where is Alex Murdaugh now after the ruling?

In 2023, and considering the high-profile nature of his case, South Carolina’s Department of Corrections moved Alex Murdaugh to a protective custody unit inside a maximum-security prison.

Chrysti Shain, the corrections department spokesperson, told CBS that his cell is an 8-by-10-foot box with a bed, toilet and sink. There were 28 other prisoners in the protective custody unit, with them ranging from “former law enforcement” officers to people in need of an “extra layer of security.”

Since then, the Department of Corrections has made a conscious choice to keep his location private.

Presumably, people will see him again once the new proceedings kick off.

Instadocs: Alex Murdaugh, Unconvicted is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Tracy Glantz/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock