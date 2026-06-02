Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

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Chris Watts has sickeningly admitted what his biggest “regret” about his crime was. What he did is truly one of the most horrific crime stories there is. He killed his wife and family, and has since admitted it was to be with his mistress.

In 2018, Chris Watts’ wife Shanann, who was pregnant at the time, and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home. A friend informed police, and they were all reported as missing. In the days following, Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father and husband who just wanted to know what had happened to his family.

But, he had killed his pregnant wife, and both of their children. He had been having an affair with a woman called Nichol Kessinger, and his sick motivation was a want to start a new life. In a letter he wrote from prison he detailed his crime, and then said of his wife Shanann: “I knew if I took my hands off of her, she would still keep me from Nikki.”

Chris Watts is currently housed at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. He will never leave jail. From there, he has had a number of different prison pen pals, and reports of what he says about his crimes are always emerging. He has recently claimed he is a “changed man” and that God has forgiven him.

As well as this, Chris Watts is said to be quite vocal about his biggest regret. He apparently regrets that he urged pregnant wife Shanann to get a termination.

“He wanted her to have an abortion,” Miguel Canteros, who met the killer at a Bible group in prison, told the Daily Mail. “He said he really felt bad about that, asking her to get rid of the baby. He’s really focused on the abortion. That’s what he confesses about, that he was ungrateful for the gift of a new baby.”

An anonymous pen pal of Watts’ said he said a similar thing to her. She has alleged he told her he “didn’t want another child” at the time, and told Shanann this. Chris Watts told the pen pal: “I was selfish. I didn’t want more responsibility. It was wrong of me to tell her to do that, because that’s not what she wanted.”

The chilling story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020. Messages Shanann Watts had been sending friends and family before her murder were shown in the film. These also appeared to confirm this of Watts.

“Chris told me last night he’s scared to death about this third baby and he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn’t want another baby,” one text from her read. “He said we’re not compatible anymore. He refused to hug me after he said he will try to ‘work it out’.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.