The Tab

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Chris Watts has sickeningly admitted what his biggest “regret” about his crime was. What he did is truly one of the most horrific crime stories there is. He killed his wife and family, and has since admitted it was to be with his mistress.

In 2018, Chris Watts’ wife Shanann, who was pregnant at the time, and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their family home. A friend informed police, and they were all reported as missing. In the days following, Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father and husband who just wanted to know what had happened to his family.

But, he had killed his pregnant wife, and both of their children. He had been having an affair with a woman called Nichol Kessinger, and his sick motivation was a want to start a new life. In a letter he wrote from prison he detailed his crime, and then said of his wife Shanann: “I knew if I took my hands off of her, she would still keep me from Nikki.”

Chris Watts is currently housed at the Dodge Correctional Institution in Wisconsin. He will never leave jail. From there, he has had a number of different prison pen pals, and reports of what he says about his crimes are always emerging. He has recently claimed he is a “changed man” and that God has forgiven him.

As well as this, Chris Watts is said to be quite vocal about his biggest regret. He apparently regrets that he urged pregnant wife Shanann to get a termination.

Chris Watts and his family

via Netflix

“He wanted her to have an abortion,” Miguel Canteros, who met the killer at a Bible group in prison, told the Daily Mail. “He said he really felt bad about that, asking her to get rid of the baby. He’s really focused on the abortion. That’s what he confesses about, that he was ungrateful for the gift of a new baby.”

An anonymous pen pal of Watts’ said he said a similar thing to her. She has alleged he told her he “didn’t want another child” at the time, and told Shanann this. Chris Watts told the pen pal: “I was selfish. I didn’t want more responsibility. It was wrong of me to tell her to do that, because that’s not what she wanted.”

The chilling story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020. Messages Shanann Watts had been sending friends and family before her murder were shown in the film. These also appeared to confirm this of Watts.

“Chris told me last night he’s scared to death about this third baby and he’s happy with just Bella and Celeste and doesn’t want another baby,” one text from her read. “He said we’re not compatible anymore. He refused to hug me after he said he will try to ‘work it out’.”

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix True crime TV
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Chris Watts makes gruesome admission of his crimes in detailed letters written from prison

Eight years on, Chris Watts’ mistress reveals the chilling final text he ever sent her

Chris Watts claims he’s a ‘changed man’ and ‘forgiven by God’ in new letters to female pen pal

Latest
Detective Lola on Love Island 2026

All the details of Love Island 2026 star Lola’s job, and if she’s *actually* a real detective

Hayley Soen

Now this is detective work

Mackenzie Shirilla father believes innocent

After Netflix’s The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s father reveals why he still believes she’s innocent

Suchismita Ghosh

‘If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me’

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Hayley Soen

Are they the youngest ever?

Joshua Boucher/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

Kieran Galpin

His conviction was recently overturned

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Suchismita Ghosh

The finale put so much focus on him

‘Injury is worth it’: Cardiff Uni rugby player responds to study on effect of sports injuries

Awen Mutembo

Is the sport you love worth the risk of injury, or should more be done to protect female athletes?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s so calculated’

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Ellissa Bain

Do I have new messages or not?!

Euphoria Rue different ending

Euphoria creator had a completely different ending for Rue, so here’s why it was changed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There was a different trajectory for the character of Rue’

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

Eloise O'Neill

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

Hayley Soen

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Summer loving? 15 Durham date ideas for Easter term

May Thomson

The ultimate summer dates bucket list (for partners or friends…)

what showering on your back does

I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes so much sense

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Kieran Galpin

She’s the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and he’s now responded

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Ellissa Bain

‘I’m struggling’

Arabella

OnlyFans model ignites debate with filthy stunt at Arsenal parade… with her brother

Kieran Galpin

She’s now responded to the backlash

Love Island 2026

I was meant to be in the Love Island cast this year but I failed the dr*g test last minute

Hayley Soen

‘I got all dolled up… didn’t realise it was a dr*g test’

The truth about Sean from Love Island’s primary school teacher career as job gets backlash

Ellissa Bain

‘Imagine the kids watching him get off with girls’

Ranked: All 67 Oxbridge colleges by net assets – from Trinity’s £2.4bn to Clare Hall’s £43m

Esther Knowles

Trinity College Cambridge holds more than 56 times the net assets of Clare Hall, despite both being colleges at the same university