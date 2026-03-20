Eight years on, Chris Watts’ mistress reveals the chilling final text he ever sent her

It was hours after he’d killed his family to be with her

8 hours ago

Eight years on from his chilling crimes, the mistress of Chris Watts has revealed their final text messages to one another.

In 2018, pregnant Shanann Watts and her two young daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste, went missing from their home. A friend informed police and they were all reported missing. In the days following, Chris Watts appeared to be a loving father who just wanted to know what had happened to his family.

But, he had killed his pregnant wife, and both of their children. He had been having an affair, and whilst this hasn’t been confirmed, it’s been theorised his motivation was a want to start a new life.

His affair was with a woman called Nichol Kessinger, a co-worker, and now, texts sent between the couple have been revealed. The texts were prior to his arrest, and just hours after the murders had taken place.

The messages have been released as part of footage shared by Shanann’s brother this month. In them, Kessinger had seen the news of his family being missing, so reached out to Watts.

Kessinger said: “So I texted Chris one last time, and I told him, ‘If you did anything bad, you’re going to ruin your life and you’re going to ruin my life. I promise you that.’ And he responded, ‘I didn’t hurt my family, Nicky.’ And that was the last text. I never said another word to him after that.”

Just last year, it was reported Chris Watts now believes he is a changed man, and partly blamed what he did on Nichol Kessinger.

“I have always taken full responsibility for what I did, even though I was misled by a wicked woman,” he wrote in a letter to a prison pen pal, blaming his mistress for him murdering his entire family. “I know that God does not see me as a sinner who killed his family; he sees me as his child. I have confessed my sins. I am forgiven. The hardest thing I have had to do was to forgive myself.”

He later further blamed Nichol Kessinger for what happened. “She was a harlot, a Jezebel who led me astray,” Watts wrote. “Who spoke sweet words of destruction. But I will let God have his justice with her. I was weak and I let her cloud my morals and my judgement.”

Nichol Kessinger has never faced any criminal charges for the murders. The chilling story of Watts’ crimes was told in American Murder: The Family Next Door, which first aired on Netflix in 2020.

American Murder: The Family Next Door is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.