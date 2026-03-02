Ian Huntley’s daughter speaks out about his prison attack and says she’s glad it happened

‘I’d like to shake the hand of the man who did it’

Last week, killer Ian Huntley was left fighting for his life when he was attacked in prison. Now, Samantha Bryan, the daughter of Ian Huntley, has spoken out about what happened.

52-year-old Huntley was attacked in HMP Frankland, in County Durham, with a metal pole, and was given a five per cent chance of survival. He is said to still be in a critical condition in hospital.

Huntley murdered 10-year-old Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, and is currently serving a life sentence. It’s been said he’s been attacked before whilst in jail, as other inmates have tried multiple times to be the one to kill him.

Now, his 27-year-old daughter has said she’s “glad” someone attacked him, and she compared her father to Fred and Rose West. In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Samantha said: “I started crying because I thought he was dead — it was an overwhelming sense of relief. Being his daughter has been a heavy burden. It felt like I could breathe again. I felt if he died, that burden died with him.”

Samantha said she heard the news of the attack from her mother, and explained: “Mum rang me and told me a friend of hers had just been in touch and Ian had suffered a brutal attack and he was fighting for his life. It immediately had a very big impact on me. I got very emotional. There’s a special place in hell waiting for him.”

She added: “I think he got what he deserves. I hope he burns in hell. I’d like to shake the hand of the man who did it.

“Genuinely for a second I felt like the little girl I was before I knew anything about him. I felt lighter because he’s cast a shadow over my life. I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner. I know there have been other multiple attempts. I was glad it happened.

“He’s definitely up there with people like Fred and Rose West and the Yorkshire Ripper. He deserves to die for what he’s done. He’s spineless, a coward.”

Samantha only learned she was the daughter of the killer when she was 14, and was doing a crime project at school. She came across a photo of herself and her mother online, related to Ian Huntley. Her mother then told her the truth.

According to The Sun, Samantha has reached out to her father in the past, and requested to visit him, but he rejected. He has written to her in the past, and said: “You are still my daughter for whom I have much love.”

Samantha said: “Being Ian Huntley’s child has impacted my life in ways that are unfathomable by those who aren’t in that position, those that don’t have to carry the burden of having him as a biological father.”

