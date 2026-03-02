The Tab

Ian Huntley’s daughter speaks out about his prison attack and says she’s glad it happened

‘I’d like to shake the hand of the man who did it’

Hayley Soen | News

Last week, killer Ian Huntley was left fighting for his life when he was attacked in prison. Now, Samantha Bryan, the daughter of Ian Huntley, has spoken out about what happened.

52-year-old Huntley was attacked in HMP Frankland, in County Durham, with a metal pole, and was given a five per cent chance of survival. He is said to still be in a critical condition in hospital.

Huntley murdered 10-year-old Holly Wells and Jessica Chapman in 2002, and is currently serving a life sentence. It’s been said he’s been attacked before whilst in jail, as other inmates have tried multiple times to be the one to kill him.

Now, his 27-year-old daughter has said she’s “glad” someone attacked him, and she compared her father to Fred and Rose West. In an interview with The Sun on Sunday, Samantha said: “I started crying because I thought he was dead — it was an overwhelming sense of relief. Being his daughter has been a heavy burden. It felt like I could breathe again. I felt if he died, that burden died with him.”

Ian Huntley daughter

via ITV

Samantha said she heard the news of the attack from her mother, and explained: “Mum rang me and told me a friend of hers had just been in touch and Ian had suffered a brutal attack and he was fighting for his life. It immediately had a very big impact on me. I got very emotional. There’s a special place in hell waiting for him.”

She added: “I think he got what he deserves. I hope he burns in hell. I’d like to shake the hand of the man who did it.

“Genuinely for a second I felt like the little girl I was before I knew anything about him. I felt lighter because he’s cast a shadow over my life. I’m surprised it didn’t happen sooner. I know there have been other multiple attempts. I was glad it happened.

“He’s definitely up there with people like Fred and Rose West and the Yorkshire Ripper. He deserves to die for what he’s done. He’s spineless, a coward.”

Ian Huntley

via Shutterstock

Samantha only learned she was the daughter of the killer when she was 14, and was doing a crime project at school. She came across a photo of herself and her mother online, related to Ian Huntley. Her mother then told her the truth.

According to The Sun, Samantha has reached out to her father in the past, and requested to visit him, but he rejected. He has written to her in the past, and said: “You are still my daughter for whom I have much love.”

Samantha said: “Being Ian Huntley’s child has impacted my life in ways that are unfathomable by those who aren’t in that position, those that don’t have to carry the burden of having him as a biological father.”

University of Greater Manchester reduces PhD fees following backlash from students

Jessica Owen

One student said they were ‘extremely worried’ about the added financial responsibilities the original increase would bring

Here’s what’s *really* going on between Francesca and Michaela in Bridgerton season four

Ellissa Bain

The actresses have explained everything

Spotting sicknesses and saving lives: Durham’s new AI tools for hospitals

Seamus Barker

Life-saving technology from Durham University’s Computer Science department

Actor who plays John in Bridgerton addresses his character’s death and what actually happened

Hayley Soen

He wanted the death to be very different

Ya like Jazz? Broomhill’s coolest study spot was anything but background noise

Angelica Mae Ubando

And yes, the rogue Bee movie quote was mentioned for a reason

Castel Franck/ABACA/Shutterstock

A drag queen took credit for Jim Carrey’s shocking transformation, but now we know the truth

Kieran Galpin

Alexis Stone claimed she was wearing a latex mask and fake teeth

Expert reveals what abandoned monkey Punch is really feeling, and I’m actually heartbroken

Hebe Hancock

Can I take him home?!

Meet Keeley Hodgkinson, the Manchester Olympian who broke a world record

Alisa Pasha

While you’re running late for lectures, she’s running into history

bridgerton season four marcus and violet

Bridgerton’s Ruth Gemmell breaks down Violet and Marcus’s surprising ending in season four

Claudia Cox

I get why she changed her mind now

Research project tackling violence against women to be led by Manchester University

Rebecca Pattni

The university’s interdisciplinary team has been awarded £625,000 for the project

