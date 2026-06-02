After Netflix’s The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s father reveals why he still believes she’s innocent

‘If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me’

6 hours ago

Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents have argued from the start that their daughter didn’t intend for the crash to happen, but now, after the release of the Netflix doc, her father has done a new interview revealing why he still thinks she is innocent.

The Netflix doc looked at the 2022 crash that killed Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and her friend, Davion Flanagan. Mackenzie is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted of murder and other offences linked to the crash. Prosecutors argued she deliberately drove her car at around 100mph into a wall, killing both passengers.

Since The Crash was released, Mackenzie’s parents have faced loads of criticism online from viewers. People feel they have focused almost entirely on their daughter while rarely speaking about Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

Despite that backlash, Steve and Natalie Shirilla continue to maintain that Mackenzie did not intentionally cause the crash and should not have been convicted of murder.

Now, in another interview, Steve Shirilla has shared what might be his most controversial argument yet.

Steve Shirilla says Mackenzie ‘could have used a gun’ instead

Speaking on the True Crime This Week podcast, Steve argued that if his daughter had really wanted to kill Dominic Russo, there were easier ways she could have done it.

He said, “If she was going to do that to Dom, there were guns all over that kid’s house.”

He continued, “If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me.”

Basically, Steve’s argument is that using a car to deliberately crash into a wall doesn’t fit with the idea of a planned murder. This is because, in his view, there were other methods available.

Steve also said he doesn’t believe Mackenzie would have intentionally harmed Dominic because Davion Flanagan was also in the vehicle.

“And I would think if my daughter was that mad, that mad at that boy to want to kill him that way, Davion would have never been in the car,” he said.

He added, “She was 17. She’s a dumb kid. She didn’t do it on purpose.”

However, the judges who heard the case reached a different verdict. During the trial, prosecutors argued there was significant evidence pointing to intent. The court heard that Mackenzie was driving at around 100mph. She made no attempt to brake before impact and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol. Also, the investigators found no evidence of a vehicle malfunction.

The prosecution used that evidence to argue that the crash was deliberate, and Mackenzie was ultimately found guilty.

For now, Mackenzie remains in prison, although she will become eligible for parole in 2037.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.