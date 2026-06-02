The Tab
Mackenzie Shirilla father believes innocent

After Netflix’s The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s father reveals why he still believes she’s innocent

‘If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me’

Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Mackenzie Shirilla’s parents have argued from the start that their daughter didn’t intend for the crash to happen, but now, after the release of the Netflix doc, her father has done a new interview revealing why he still thinks she is innocent.

The Netflix doc looked at the 2022 crash that killed Mackenzie’s boyfriend, Dominic Russo, and her friend, Davion Flanagan. Mackenzie is currently serving two concurrent sentences of 15 years to life after being convicted of murder and other offences linked to the crash. Prosecutors argued she deliberately drove her car at around 100mph into a wall, killing both passengers.

Since The Crash was released, Mackenzie’s parents have faced loads of criticism online from viewers. People feel they have focused almost entirely on their daughter while rarely speaking about Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan.

Despite that backlash, Steve and Natalie Shirilla continue to maintain that Mackenzie did not intentionally cause the crash and should not have been convicted of murder.

Now, in another interview, Steve Shirilla has shared what might be his most controversial argument yet.

Steve Shirilla says Mackenzie ‘could have used a gun’ instead

Speaking on the True Crime This Week podcast, Steve argued that if his daughter had really wanted to kill Dominic Russo, there were easier ways she could have done it.

He said, “If she was going to do that to Dom, there were guns all over that kid’s house.”

He continued, “If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me.”

Basically, Steve’s argument is that using a car to deliberately crash into a wall doesn’t fit with the idea of a planned murder. This is because, in his view, there were other methods available.

Steve also said he doesn’t believe Mackenzie would have intentionally harmed Dominic because Davion Flanagan was also in the vehicle.

“And I would think if my daughter was that mad, that mad at that boy to want to kill him that way, Davion would have never been in the car,” he said.

He added, “She was 17. She’s a dumb kid. She didn’t do it on purpose.”

However, the judges who heard the case reached a different verdict. During the trial, prosecutors argued there was significant evidence pointing to intent. The court heard that Mackenzie was driving at around 100mph. She made no attempt to brake before impact and was not impaired by drugs or alcohol. Also, the investigators found no evidence of a vehicle malfunction.

The prosecution used that evidence to argue that the crash was deliberate, and Mackenzie was ultimately found guilty.

For now, Mackenzie remains in prison, although she will become eligible for parole in 2037.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime TV
Suchismita Ghosh | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Mackenzie Shirilla

‘I love him’: Mackenzie Shirilla gushes over prison romance in newly released phone calls

Police investigated if Mackenzie Shirilla was using s*x work and ‘selling her body’ to make money

Mackenzie Shirilla’s alleged ex-prison girlfriend shares new details about her life behind bars

Latest

Principal defends six figure salary in financially trying times

Amy Maitland

University principal believes £319k salary is fair despite ‘tough choices’ being in the future

Meet the Love Island 2026 cast on Instagram: Here’s their handles, so you can follow them

Ellissa Bain

They all look so vibey

She might never leave prison, but Mackenzie Shirilla has pretty elaborate plans for if she does

Hayley Soen

She’s discussed the ironic job she wants when she’s free

Mackenzie

‘It’s a fix’: Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad makes vile claims about Dom’s family, and I’m speechless

Kieran Galpin

‘That last name, Russo, in this town’

Detective Lola on Love Island 2026

All the details of Love Island 2026 star Lola’s job, and if she’s *actually* a real detective

Hayley Soen

Now this is detective work

Mackenzie Shirilla father believes innocent

After Netflix’s The Crash, Mackenzie Shirilla’s father reveals why he still believes she’s innocent

Suchismita Ghosh

‘If she was going to kill him, that would make more sense to me’

From oldest to youngest: The ages of the Love Island 2026 cast members

Hayley Soen

Are they the youngest ever?

Joshua Boucher/TNS via ZUMA Press Wire/Shutterstock

The mystery surrounding where Alex Murdaugh is now, as legal proceedings start from scratch

Kieran Galpin

His conviction was recently overturned

KCL cut 327 jobs last year, its highest in years, despite income rising eight per cent

Isabella Zbucki

Vice-Chancellor Shitij Kapur’s total remuneration reached £446,000 last year, while continuing to live rent-free in a luxury flat in the Maughan Library

Euphoria Ali who he was to Rue

Euphoria ended with Ali, but who was he really to Rue? Colman Domingo explains their bond

Suchismita Ghosh

The finale put so much focus on him

‘Injury is worth it’: Cardiff Uni rugby player responds to study on effect of sports injuries

Awen Mutembo

Is the sport you love worth the risk of injury, or should more be done to protect female athletes?

Bishop betray Alamo Rue Euphoria

Wait, did Bishop betray Alamo to avenge Rue? Here’s what the Euphoria actor actually said

Suchismita Ghosh

‘He’s so calculated’

It makes no sense, so here’s why WhatsApp sometimes says ‘you may have new messages’

Ellissa Bain

Do I have new messages or not?!

Euphoria Rue different ending

Euphoria creator had a completely different ending for Rue, so here’s why it was changed

Suchismita Ghosh

‘There was a different trajectory for the character of Rue’

‘Stop calling it slop’: University of Nottingham professor defends use of AI in academia

Eloise O'Neill

He even admitted to using Claude when writing an academic article

Chris Watts sickeningly shares the biggest ‘regret’ he has about his dark crime

Hayley Soen

He k*lled his wife and children to be with another woman

Summer loving? 15 Durham date ideas for Easter term

May Thomson

The ultimate summer dates bucket list (for partners or friends…)

what showering on your back does

I feel a bit silly after learning what showering on your back actually does to your body

Suchismita Ghosh

It makes so much sense

Daphne

Model shares ‘painful’ statement as graphic threesome s*x tape with Diddy gets leaked

Kieran Galpin

She’s the mother of 50 Cent’s son, and he’s now responded

KSI reveals the real reason he quit the Sidemen and it’s actually so sad

Ellissa Bain

‘I’m struggling’