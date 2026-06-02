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‘It’s a fix’: Mackenzie Shirilla’s dad makes vile claims about Dom’s family, and I’m speechless

‘That last name, Russo, in this town’

Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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Mackenzie Shirilla’s car crash of a father, Steve Shirilla, has continued to offer interviews about his daughter, Dominic Russo, and now, Dom’s entire family.

In Netflix’s The Crash, where Steve didn’t come off as the father of the year, he continued to hammer nails into his own coffin with rather questionable statements. In fact, his choices were so questionable that his teaching job was suspended.

“We are investigating allegations made on social media that one of our teachers has demonstrated poor judgement. Upon learning of the allegation the school acted immediately and placed the teacher on administrative leave. The investigation is ongoing,” An email confirming the suspension read.

“We want every parent and family to know that the safety, wellbeing, and trust of our students remain among our highest priorities. We take all student concerns seriously and are committed to responding promptly and responsibly whenever concerns are brought forward.”

So, what to do when your daughter’s got looming appeals? Go on a podcast, of course.

Steve Shirilla says Mackenzie’s trial was ‘a fix’

Sitting down on the True Crime This Week podcast for an hour-long interview, Steve Shirilla did not hold back as he talked about his daughter’s conviction.

“There’s the part where maybe I’ll get myself in trouble,” he said. “I think there’s some collusion going on. I think it’s a fix. I think it’s a favour. That last name, Russo, in this town.”

At this point, the host James Renner added: “It’s like you know I was trying to explain that to somebody. Having the last name Russo in Kyoga County is like having the last name Kennedy in Boston.”

Credit: GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

The insinuation here is that Dominic Russo’s family are the Kennedys of their hometown – but how factually accurate is that?

There is indeed a massive Russo family with strong ties to the law in Ohio. Basil M. Russo, an American attorney, politician of the Democratic Party, and judge, started his own law firm in 1978. It’s now run by his daughter, Gabriella Rosalina, and her husband. Unrelated, he’s also the father of the Russo brothers, the film directors responsible for some of Marvel’s biggest flicks. However, it’s important to note that they are NOT related to Dominic Russo’s family.

In fact, Dom’s sister refuted those claims on her podcast, telling viewers that her family name is not connected to the well-known Russos in the area.

“Christine Russo and her in-laws are unrelated to any of the county’s six Russo-surnamed judges or to county Auditor Frank Russ,” Cleveland19 confirmed in 2006 in an article about Dom’s mum.

So no, it doesn’t look like some Russo-led conspiracy.

The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook. 

Featured image credit: Netflix/True Crime This Week

More on: Netflix The Crash True crime
Kieran Galpin | Entertainment
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