She might never leave prison, but Mackenzie Shirilla has pretty elaborate plans for if she does

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At her sentencing, Mackenzie Shirilla was told there’s a high change she will never leave prison. In a scathing vote of no confidence, the judge said she didn’t feel it necessary to give Shirilla the highest term available, because she didn’t ever think she would be granted parole. This moment was shown in The Crash on Netflix.

And, it’s looking as though she *might* have been right. Shirilla was sentenced to a minimum term of 15 years, and is not up for parole until 2037. So far, her prison disciplinary record is stacked, so if she’s hoping to be granted a release, she’s not making it easy for herself.

That being said, Mackenzie Shirilla clearly thinks there is a chance she’ll leave prison, because in phone calls with her mum she’s been discussing plans for when she does.

Mackenzie Shirilla has a plan for what job she gets when she’s free, and it’s quite ironic

In a prison phone call with her mother Natalie, obtained by TMZ, Mackenzie Shirilla has said when she gets out, she wants to be a life coach. Yes, really.

“All the things you have been experiencing. It’s so much. So many highs and lows, ups and downs. A pillar of strength, my love,” Natalie told her daughter. Mackenzie replied: “Yes, like, man. Like, I just wanna come home and just like … I don’t even know.”

Her mum then asked her if she could use her “experiences” to “help” others, and said: “You’re going to be able to help so many more people than you already were, you know what I mean? Just because of your experiences.”

In response, Mackenzie said: “I’ma be a life coach and stuff. … I’m just going to be everything. I’ma do everything.”

In a recent update, Shirilla has launched a fresh appeal against her conviction. Her legal team has claimed there is new evidence to prove she had a medically-induced blackout while driving the car that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan. She’s taking the claim to The Supreme Court in Ohio, but it might not even consider her appeal.

Featured image via Instagram @mackenzieshirilla. The Crash is available on Netflix now. For all the latest Netflix news and drops, like The Holy Church of Netflix on Facebook.