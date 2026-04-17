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D4vd’s team share statement after arrest, months after a teen’s body was found in his car

‘Let us be clear’

Kieran Galpin | News
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The ongoing investigation into the disappearance and murder of 14-year-old Celeste Rivas has come to a head, with pop star D4vd arrested in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Back in September 2025, police discovered the dismembered remains of a teenage girl in a Tesla registered to D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke. He was said to be cooperating with investigations at the time, but was not considered a suspect until February 2026, at which point he hired a lawyer who had earlier worked with Harvey Weinstein.

ABC

Credit: ABC

He was arrested on suspicion of killing the teen now known as Celeste Rivas on Thursday, with the LAPD confirming to the New York Times: “Prosecutors will review the facts and evidence to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to file charges.”

According to The California Post, police shouted “surrender” over a loudspeaker to get him to come outside. He was taken away in handcuffs.

“We came to the home with a probably cause arrest warrant for him,” LAPD Robbery-Homicide Division Commanding Officer Captain Scot M. Williams said. “We did the best we can to keep tabs on him, but once we developed probable cause to arrest him for murder, then we were on him pretty diligently.”

The case will be presented to the district attorney’s office on Monday, and D4vd is being held without bail.

D4vd’s lawyers issued a statement about his arrest

Though D4vd himself is yet to comment on the investigation in any way, his lawyers spoke to TMZ about the arrest.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” Blair Berk, Marilyn Bednarski, and Regina Peter said in a joint statement.

GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

“There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed.”

They also pointed out that no charges have been filed yet, adding: “David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

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Featured image credit: Pierrick Rocher/BFA.com/Shutterstock and GoFundMe

More on: Celebrity Music Police Viral
Kieran Galpin | News
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