Stereotypes vs reality: The University of Edinburgh and its students

Not every Edinburgh student owns a Barbour jacket, hates Glasgow, or grew up in Surrey – probably

4 hours ago

The The University of Edinburgh has built a reputation that stretches far beyond Scotland. To some people, it’s thought of as a posh uni favoured by English students. To others, it’s academically intense, socially competitive, or like many other Russell Group universities, attracts students who think they’re above everyone else.

Like most university stereotypes, there are fragments of truth buried inside exaggeration. But once you actually live in Edinburgh, the reality is far more nuanced.

Stereotype #1: It’s basically an English university in Scotland

This is probably the most common stereotype attached to Edinburgh.

And yes, there are a lot of English students. Walk into Pollock Halls during Freshers’ Week and you’ll hear plenty of southern English accents. Edinburgh has always attracted students from London and the south of England because of its reputation, city life, and the appeal of studying in Scotland while still feeling relatively close to home.

But reducing Edinburgh to “just English students” completely ignores how international the university actually is.

The university is filled with people from all over Scotland, the rest of the UK, Europe, North America, the Middle East, Asia, and beyond. In tutorials, societies, and flats, it’s normal to meet students from several different countries in one evening. One of Edinburgh’s defining features is how international it feels compared to many other UK universities.

This stereotype exists because English students are highly visible in certain accommodations and social circles, but they are far from the whole story.

Stereotype #2: Edinburgh students hate other universities

Nobody really knows where this one came from.

There’s a running joke online that Edinburgh students look down on other universities, particularly in Scotland. But in reality, most students simply do not care enough to spend time hating other institutions.

If anything, university rivalries are usually playful rather than serious. Students might joke about Glasgow, St Andrews, Dundee, or places even closer to come. This is rarely genuine hostility. Most people are too busy trying to survive deadlines, exams, and rising rent prices to maintain some elaborate superiority complex.

Stereotype #3: Everyone is rich and privately educated

Edinburgh definitely has a reputation for attracting wealthy students. There are designer jackets, expensive cafés, ski society trips, and students who casually mention gap years in Southeast Asia.

But the stereotype becomes misleading when people assume this represents everyone.

The university has students from a huge range of economic backgrounds. There are students working part-time jobs, budgeting carefully every month, and balancing studies alongside financial pressures. Edinburgh is an expensive city, which can sometimes make wealthier students more noticeable, but they are not the majority experience.

Like most large universities, Edinburgh contains multiple social worlds at once. Some students fit the “rah” stereotype perfectly. Many do not.

Stereotype #4: The social scene is elitist and cliquey

This stereotype partly comes from Edinburgh’s large society culture and the visibility of certain stereotypically “elite” groups.

At first glance, the university can seem intimidating. During Freshers’ Week especially, it may feel like everyone already knows each other or belongs to a specific social category.

But the reality is that Edinburgh is so large that no single social scene dominates the university. There are hundreds of societies, events, sports clubs, and communities. People eventually find their own groups, whether through accommodation, classes, niche societies, volunteering, music, or pure coincidence.

The size of the university can actually make it easier to reinvent yourself because there is space for almost everyone.

Stereotype #5: Everyone regrets coming because of the weather

Edinburgh weather deserves its reputation. The wind is aggressive, winter sunsets arrive absurdly early, and rain appears horizontally at times.

But students also become strangely attached to the city because of it.

There’s something about walking through the Old Town in winter, seeing Arthur’s Seat in the distance, or watching the city during autumn that makes Edinburgh feel distinctive. People complain about the weather constantly, but they also romanticise it just as much.

Most students end up developing a complicated relationship with the climate: Half resentment, half affection.

The reality of Edinburgh

The problem with university stereotypes is that they flatten thousands of people into one image.

Edinburgh can be posh, international, academic, chaotic, pretentious, friendly, isolating, exciting, and welcoming, sometimes all at once. Different students experience completely different versions of the university depending on their background, accommodation, course, and social circles.

What makes Edinburgh interesting is not that the stereotypes are entirely false. It’s that none of them tell the full story.

The university is much bigger, stranger, and more varied than its reputation suggests.