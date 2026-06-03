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KSI responds Sidemen exit fake

KSI responds with a long emotional message after people thought his Sidemen exit was fake

‘I know this news has been hard to deal with’

Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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People spent days trying to convince themselves that KSI wasn’t actually leaving the Sidemen and the exit was all fake, but now, he has responded with an emotional message that makes it pretty clear just how real this all is.

When KSI first announced he was leaving the group after more than 13 years, loads of people thought it had to be a prank. Some were convinced it was a forfeit, while others thought it was another classic Sidemen stunt. After all, the group has pulled off some huge jokes in the past.

In recent weeks, he has also spoken openly about struggling to juggle his YouTube career, music, business ventures, television work and family life. He previously admitted, “Time-wise I’m struggling” and said his packed schedule was making it difficult to spend enough time with his partner and family.

KSI has now directly addressed how real his decision is and admitted he’s finding the whole situation incredibly sad.

Writing on social media, he said, “I know this news has been hard to deal with. I know that some people don’t want to believe it. But it’s real. I will be leaving the Sidemen.”

He then revealed how emotional he’s been while looking back at everything the group has achieved together. “Writing this is just sad. I’m sad. Of course I’m sad. Going through these images, looking back at the years… it’s sad. We’ve done so much man. We’ve made so much content together, we entertained so many people over the years, we’ve done so much for charity and we’ve made so many people on this planet happy.”

He also said, “And I don’t regret any of it. I had the time of my life. It’s been such an awesome crazy journey. I love these guys, and they will always be my friends for life.”

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A post shared by KSI (@ksi)

He then sent a message directly to the other Sidemen members, revealing that not everyone has taken the news well. “Now lemme speak directly to the boys. I know you’re all grieving in your own way because of my decision, but you knew it was coming for a while.”

He added, “And I know some of you are angry, some of you don’t want to accept it, some of you might even hate me, and some of you are just upset. It’s ok, I’ll always be here for you. I always have been here for you.”

“Don’t see this as the end, see this as a new era or a new beginning. Be optimistic. Think positively. You have an audience that adore you. An audience that enjoy the content. An audience that have grown with us.”

“You’re all very entertaining so don’t think otherwise. You’ve done this without me before and it was great haha. But in the end you know how I am, so you know that I have to do this for my sanity.

KSI ended the message, saying, “It’s still so mad that all of this started from all those Skype calls. Trains ftw hahaha. I love you guys.”

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More on: Influencer KSI Viral YouTube
Suchismita Ghosh | Trends
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