The other Sidemen and girlfriends’ strange responses to KSI quitting hint at more drama

There must be more to the story

4 hours ago

KSI has just issued a statement on his Instagram confirming he really has quit the Sidemen after people were convinced it was fake, and the other Sidemen members’ responses seemingly hint at secret drama.

In his YouTube video, KSI insisted “nothing bad has happened,” but in his second statement, the YouTuber revealed some of the boys are “angry” over his decision. There must be more to the story.

Simon said the announcement came as a huge shock

Speaking on his vlog, which was filmed before Soccer Aid on Sunday, Simon said he had no idea KSI was posting that video, and it seems really strange that JJ wouldn’t warn them before.

“You may have seen the news that has just been dropped. I didn’t know that video was going out now so I’m expecting a lot of people to just ask me about that,” he said. Interesting.

Simon’s new vlog just basically saying how he didn’t know jj was going to post that video at that moment didn’t say anything else about it tho pic.twitter.com/P8UHn7LgCb — k (@w2sjzl) June 1, 2026

Vik’s response seemed way too causal

After the official Sidemen account put out a quick response, Vik replied to the statement on Twitter, saying: “Sadly this isn’t a prank… we wish JJ all the best.”

Your best friend just left the YouTube collective after 13 years, and all you could say “we wish him all the best”. Something isn’t right here.

Sadly this isn’t a prank… we wish JJ all the best 🙏🏽 — Vikkstar ★ (@Vikkstar123) May 31, 2026

Harry asked for links for a brand deal

Harry’s response might be the strangest of them all. In a now-deleted tweet, he said he asked people to send links to their favourite moments with him and KSI because he “just got a brand deal through”.

That doesn’t feel like a normal way to respond to your pal quitting the group. There has to be more drama we don’t know about.

Freya’s response was… interesting

During a stream, Josh’s girlfriend Freya said she didn’t want to speak about it, and I just get the feeling from her tone of voice that there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes.

“I’m not gonna talk on it until the boys have. That’s all I have to say. And even after the boys talk on it, will I talk on it? Probably not. It’s nothing to do with me. It’s not my business. So, for me to come on here and talk about things that the boys haven’t specifically spoken about themsleves yet I feel like is a bit disrespectful,” she said.

Freya Talks About KSI Leaving Sidemen…

There will probably be a video of the boys addressing it soon. pic.twitter.com/WQ2wkkAP7H — Soham Gaming (@SohamGaming) June 2, 2026

Talia hinted the boys didn’t see it coming

Similar to Simon’s response, Talia further hinted that the news came as a massive shock to everyone, and KSI didn’t tell his friends before he told the rest of the world. I’d be upset too. They definitely deserved to know first.

“I’m obviously not gonna talk about the JJ stuff. It’s not my place to. Yes, it’s true. But yeah, we need to let everyone process it and they can talk on it when they want to. That’s not for me to have conversations about,” she said on a stream.

Talía, Miniminter’s wife confirms Ksi leaving the sidemen 🤧 pic.twitter.com/19rBDElxbu — Deoni (@BigYowie001) June 3, 2026

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Featured image credit: YouTube