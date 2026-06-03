Concerning new study finds one popular vape flavour is a lot worse for your body

3 hours ago

About 10% of the UK population vapes consistently, with a lot more occasional use, and a new study has found that one flavour of Lost Mary or Elf Bar appears to do the worst damage to your body.

Researchers from the Keck School of Medicine of USC looked into the way vaping permanently changes your genes and found that the flavour you choose actually has more impact than the amount you vape.

The study found fruity flavours like strawberry, pineapple or mango do the most damage to your genes, with changes in a whopping 31 per cent of affected genes. In comparison, sweet flavours were only linked to changes in 2.9 per cent of affected genes, and mint or menthol flavours only saw changes in 0.9 per cent of affected genes.

According to the study, only one third (28.8 per cent) of gene changes were related to how much people vaped, while two-thirds (66.6 per cent) were linked to the type of flavours and devices that were used.

“The implication is that each flavor has unique attributes that produce different biological effects,” the lead researcher Dr. Ahmad Besaratinia said. “This is something regulators should carefully consider when evaluating the health risks or potential benefits of each flavored e-cigarette product.”

He continued: “These product differences explained more of the variation in gene regulation than how much or how often people vaped.”

For the study, just published in the Frontiers in Oncology journal, researchers analysed 83 people (35 vapers, 24 smokers and 24 non-users) and found that vapers had 3,124 altered genes, compared to the non-users. Researchers used oral cell samples from the inside of each participant’s cheek to examine thousands of genes at the same time and see the changes.

Besaratinia said they are now working to identify the chemicals within fruity vapes that are seemingly causing these gene mutations, and hope policymakers will instruct manufacturers to “eliminate these chemicals or reduce their level in e-cigarette products to minimise potential harm”.

For more like this – like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Canva