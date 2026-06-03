The Tab

‘I couldn’t put it down’: Tom Holland opens up about his secret struggles with alcohol

He would ‘finish a minibar and go to work the next day’

Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

Tom Holland has opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and how it led him to start his own premium non-alcoholic beer brand.

In two new interviews with GQ and Amy Poehler, the Spider-Man actor recalled that he would often sit and drink a whole hotel minibar to himself alone before going to work the next day, and nobody knew what was going on behind the scenes.

“I had my times, but I wasn’t necessarily the nightclub-going person as much as I could sit at home in my hotel room and finish a minibar and go to work the next day,” he told GQ. “So my version of wild was very, I guess, un-Hollywood. I was always pretty sensible. I just drank too much.”

Speaking to Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, Holland said he quit drinking because he “had a problem” and “couldn’t put it [the drink] down.” He said: “It was affecting my professional life. It was affecting my personal life and my health. So, I decided to pack it in. And I got through that first year, which I think was the toughest challenge that I’ve ever been on.”

On the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in 2023, Holland said it got to the point where all he could “think about was having a drink” and it “really scared” him. He said he felt “enslaved” to the drink and couldn’t go on like that any longer.

The actor decided to go sober in January 2022, when he did Dry January. One month without alcohol unintentionally turned into two, and then three, and he realised he needed to quit alcohol for good. But during that first year, he noticed there weren’t many non-alcoholic drinks on the market.

“I noticed there were limited options for people like me that were looking for something that would scratch that itch, that would help you go the bar and be a part of the social experience but not feel like the only person with a lemonade,” he said. So, the actor decided to launch his own non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero, which launched in 2024.

Holland has just launched a new range of shandies which are 70 per cent lemonade and 30% Bero, Holland’s non-alcoholic beer mix. There are four different flavoured shandies to choose from including Daybreak, Golden Hour, Sunset and Midnight.

They even get the seal of approval from Zendaya, who Holland said has “never been a drinker”. “She’s incredibly proud of Bero it’s just there is a missing link of she doesn’t enjoy the stuff that I’m trying to sell,” Holland joked about the original non-alcoholic beers range. “The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

Featured image credit: Bero and Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube

More on: Celebrity Tom Holland Zendaya
Ellissa Bain | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

You’ve been using AI all wrong, so here’s how to make studying a whole lot easier

It's giving less work but better grades

Adobe

Read Next

Guys, there’s ‘evidence’ Tom Holland is the reason for Sydney Sweeney and Zendaya beef

The shockingly dark reason Tom Holland is leaving Hollywood, as Zendaya announces ‘hiatus’

People call out ‘uncomfortable’ moment Zendaya was forced to react to viral ‘wedding photos’

Latest
Why iPhone battery 80 per cent fix

I thought my iPhone battery was broken, but here’s why it stops at 80 per cent and how to fix it

Suchismita Ghosh

There are two major reasons

Everyone’s freaking out over a new Apple product called Loop, but is it real?!

Ellissa Bain

I need one now

Toni on Love Island Debrief podcast

‘She just ruined her career’: Toni slated for ‘rude’ and ‘nasty’ comments on Love Island podcast

Hayley Soen

People are calling for it to be cancelled already

Police took almost three minutes to begin CPR on murdered Southampton student, footage shows

Jessica Owen

Officers placed the 18-year-old victim in handcuffs for over a minute as he repeatedly said ‘I can’t breathe’

Florida headteacher unfairly suspended after ‘inappropriate’ rap lyric appears in yearbook

Ellissa Bain

Everyone’s saying the line is ‘harmless’

Euphoria

Resurfaced Zendaya interview makes Sam Levinson’s Euphoria ending even more disgusting

Kieran Galpin

Justice for Rue, and justice for Zendaya

Euphoria happened Maddy Alamo

Euphoria actor clarifies what really happened between Maddy and Alamo in the hot tub

Suchismita Ghosh

It’s so grim

Leeds Trinity University seeks legal action over course classification dispute

Lucy Eason

Four other universities are also pursuing legal action against the classification of weekend courses as distance learning

Love Island

The bleak reason Love Island died with season 10

Hayley Soen

It’s a lost cause

Concerning new study finds one popular vape flavour is a lot worse for your body

Ellissa Bain

It does 28 per cent more damage

Josh Longgood

Viral video captures MMA fighter restraining plane passenger as he ‘tries to open plane door’

Kieran Galpin

The FBI is now investigating

Stereotypes vs reality: The University of Edinburgh and its students

Phoebe Davies

Not every Edinburgh student owns a Barbour jacket, hates Glasgow, or grew up in Surrey – probably

public bathroom toilet doors with gaps

I feel dumb for only just realising the four obvious reasons toilet doors have gaps at the bottom

Hayley Soen

I hadn’t even thought about it

KSI responds Sidemen exit fake

KSI responds with a long emotional message after people thought his Sidemen exit was fake

Suchismita Ghosh

‘I know this news has been hard to deal with’

The other Sidemen and girlfriends’ strange responses to KSI quitting hint at more drama

Ellissa Bain

There must be more to the story

Warwick uni student hospitalised after mistaking fabric freshener for water post-night out

Ffion Williams

Lukia Pardoe didn’t realise she drank the detergent until she noticed the empty bottle the next day

Tom Holland calls Euphoria *that* show as he offers honest thoughts on Zendaya’s final season

Kieran Galpin

‘He knows she wants to be free’

Rhi and Jeff with Stella from MAFS Australia

Stella weighs in on Rhi and Jeff’s split after MAFS with comment about being ‘fertile’

Hayley Soen

Interesting?

‘I couldn’t put it down’: Tom Holland opens up about his secret struggles with alcohol

Ellissa Bain

He would ‘finish a minibar and go to work the next day’

Glasgow Uni student could spend a year in prison for taking photos of US military planes

Scarlet Morrison

The third-year student was described as ‘obsessively engaged in the hobby of airplane spotting’