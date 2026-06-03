‘I couldn’t put it down’: Tom Holland opens up about his secret struggles with alcohol

He would ‘finish a minibar and go to work the next day’

5 hours ago

Tom Holland has opened up about his struggles with alcohol addiction and how it led him to start his own premium non-alcoholic beer brand.

In two new interviews with GQ and Amy Poehler, the Spider-Man actor recalled that he would often sit and drink a whole hotel minibar to himself alone before going to work the next day, and nobody knew what was going on behind the scenes.

“I had my times, but I wasn’t necessarily the nightclub-going person as much as I could sit at home in my hotel room and finish a minibar and go to work the next day,” he told GQ. “So my version of wild was very, I guess, un-Hollywood. I was always pretty sensible. I just drank too much.”

Speaking to Amy Poehler on her Good Hang podcast, Holland said he quit drinking because he “had a problem” and “couldn’t put it [the drink] down.” He said: “It was affecting my professional life. It was affecting my personal life and my health. So, I decided to pack it in. And I got through that first year, which I think was the toughest challenge that I’ve ever been on.”

On the On Purpose with Jay Shetty podcast in 2023, Holland said it got to the point where all he could “think about was having a drink” and it “really scared” him. He said he felt “enslaved” to the drink and couldn’t go on like that any longer.

Tom Holland says his first year of sobriety was his toughest challenge on Amy Poehler’s ‘Good Hang’ podcast. pic.twitter.com/7l2HMwHg0c — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 2, 2026

The actor decided to go sober in January 2022, when he did Dry January. One month without alcohol unintentionally turned into two, and then three, and he realised he needed to quit alcohol for good. But during that first year, he noticed there weren’t many non-alcoholic drinks on the market.

“I noticed there were limited options for people like me that were looking for something that would scratch that itch, that would help you go the bar and be a part of the social experience but not feel like the only person with a lemonade,” he said. So, the actor decided to launch his own non-alcoholic beer brand called Bero, which launched in 2024.

Holland has just launched a new range of shandies which are 70 per cent lemonade and 30% Bero, Holland’s non-alcoholic beer mix. There are four different flavoured shandies to choose from including Daybreak, Golden Hour, Sunset and Midnight.

They even get the seal of approval from Zendaya, who Holland said has “never been a drinker”. “She’s incredibly proud of Bero it’s just there is a missing link of she doesn’t enjoy the stuff that I’m trying to sell,” Holland joked about the original non-alcoholic beers range. “The idea behind the shandies was to create something authentic at the company that Z could enjoy.”

Tom Holland says that his non-alcoholic beer brand BERO will release a shandy-style drinks range in honor of Zendaya. “Zendaya, bless her, has never been a drinker, so she’s never drank beer. She didn’t love the beers we have on sale. The idea behind the shandies was to create… pic.twitter.com/75YqV0MbjV — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 1, 2026

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Featured image credit: Bero and Good Hang with Amy Poehler/YouTube