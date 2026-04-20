The Tab

Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

‘Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now’

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

A fight at a Mayfair club ended in an arrest after a woman hit multiple people with a car, injuring three, and police have shared an update.

In a video circulating across social media of the alleged fight, the car also knocked over a man on his bicycle. A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of attempted murder. All persons involved have remained unnamed.

via X

The victim, who is a woman in her 30s, was confirmed to be in critical condition. Another woman is being treated for minor injuries, and the man is said to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Although gossip blogs are reporting that the victim has passed away, the Met Police have confirmed to The Tab that, “there is no change in condition since yesterday.”

On her Instagram Story, a close friend of the victim shared how the tragedy is affecting her.

“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now,” she said. “My f*cking best friend, my sister man.”

Met police detective Alison Foxwell has shared a statement urging anyone with more information to come forward.

“As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,” she said. “While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe several people will have seen what happened.”

She continued: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity before it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have – however minor you believe it may be – could be of crucial importance to investigators.”

More updates to this story are expected as the investigation develops.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook.

More on: London News Viral
Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

Latest

I dropped out of King’s College London and made £1 million before turning 19

Leticia Alvarez

‘It’s criminally sad we send the majority of our smart children to university’

euphoria season three fezco fez angus cloud

How Angus Cloud’s death changed the story of Euphoria season three, according to Sam Levinson

Claudia Cox

‘It became the thematic backbone’

first rumoured Love Island 2026 Islander

We go again! The first Islander rumoured for Love Island 2026 is here and she’s Lucinda’s bestie

Hayley Soen

She’s auditioned for the show before

London student wins pay out from university after being suspended for headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

Brodie Mitchell compared a pro-Palestine activist’s headscarf to a tea-towel

The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

It’s got a brutal deeper meaning

Revealed: New report highlights UWE’s impact within Bristol and beyond

Ellen Paterson

The region’s largest university celebrates its economic impact

The UK’s biggest pop-up thrift market is set to come to Manchester

Isabel Lee

Attention vintage shoppers and bargain hunters!

Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now’

SOAS students win legal settlement against SU after dismissal for pro-Palestine activism

Cassandra Fong

Alexander Cachinero-Gorman and Abel Harvie-Clark were prevented from taking office

Hailey Bieber gave an insight into her s*x life with Justin, and guys I’m actually blushing

Hayley Soen

She really spilled everything

Celeste

‘Celeste is a liar’: Was the viral sky message at Coachella related to D4vd’s arrest?

Kieran Galpin

Others have claimed it’s a Netflix promotion

People missed the real reason behind this sweet moment in Eric Dane’s final Euphoria scenes

Hebe Hancock

It hits different once you know

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

Hayley Soen

‘This is really the first challenge they’ve faced’

uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

Claudia Cox

Uh, Oxbridge could potentially be fined £50 million

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

Ellissa Bain

She was a massive Belieber

Zayn

Explaining why people are convinced that Zayn Malik is bisexual after his new intimate song

Kieran Galpin

People are losing their minds

Second bride lined up for MAFS spin-off

A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

Hayley Soen

She was matched with someone who got kicked off the show

Reason Hailey Bieber let Billie Eilish take her place at Coachella is actually so sweet

Hebe Hancock

Hailey was originally meant to be the one less lonely girl

University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

Hayley Soen

Images of persons of interest have been released

Billie Eilish’s famous mum thanks Justin Bieber for making ‘dream come true’ at Coachella

Ellissa Bain

The post is so emotional