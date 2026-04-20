Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

2 hours ago

A fight at a Mayfair club ended in an arrest after a woman hit multiple people with a car, injuring three, and police have shared an update.

In a video circulating across social media of the alleged fight, the car also knocked over a man on his bicycle. A woman in her 30s has been arrested in connection to the incident on suspicion of attempted murder. All persons involved have remained unnamed.

The victim, who is a woman in her 30s, was confirmed to be in critical condition. Another woman is being treated for minor injuries, and the man is said to have suffered life-changing injuries.

Although gossip blogs are reporting that the victim has passed away, the Met Police have confirmed to The Tab that, “there is no change in condition since yesterday.”

On her Instagram Story, a close friend of the victim shared how the tragedy is affecting her.

“Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now,” she said. “My f*cking best friend, my sister man.”

Met police detective Alison Foxwell has shared a statement urging anyone with more information to come forward.

“As our inquiries continue, our thoughts are with those injured and their loved ones,” she said. “While this incident took place in the early hours of the morning, venues in the area were still open, and we believe several people will have seen what happened.”

She continued: “I would urge anyone who witnessed the collision, or any activity before it that they feel may be of relevance, to come forward. The information you have – however minor you believe it may be – could be of crucial importance to investigators.”

More updates to this story are expected as the investigation develops.

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