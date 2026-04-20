University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

5 hours ago

The University of Iowa has released a statement following a mass shooting new the campus. Five people have been reported as injured, including three students.

The incident occurred on Sunday (April 19th) in downtown Iowa City, US, near the University of Iowa. Police were called to reports of a large fight, before gunshots were heard. The university has now said the victims have been identified, including one who is in a critical condition.

Police have identified five victims in the shooting. One victim is in critical condition and the other four victims are in stable condition. There is no further information available on the victims at this time.

In a press release, the university explained that at 1:46am, police responded to a report of a large fight in the 100 Block of East College Street. Arriving officers heard gunfire.

The university’s president, Dr. Barbara J. Wilson, shared a heartfelt message with the close community and said her thoughts are with the students, and friends and family of those involved.

“I am writing to you with a heavy heart,” the message said. “The university is in close communication with local law enforcement and will share more information as we are able. For now, I encourage you to rely on official university communications for updates.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now.

“Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that. Take time to care for yourselves and for one another. Check in with your friends, classmates, and colleagues, and reach out or simply sit with someone who may need it. Small acts of kindness and connection matter more than ever right now.”

Following the tragic incident, Gov. Kim Reynolds also issued a statement extending prayers to the victims and their families. “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state,” she said.

“I have spoken with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer and assured them that the full resources of the state are available to assist with the investigation. The Department of Public Safety has contacted the Iowa City Police Department to offer their support.”

In the most recent announcement, it was confirmed the investigation continues, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators are seeking to identify persons of interest associated with this shooting. Anyone with information about the people pictured above are asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at [email protected] or 319-356-5275. The persons of interest have been numbered to assist in the sharing of information.

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