The Tab

University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

Images of persons of interest have been released

Hayley Soen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

The University of Iowa has released a statement following a mass shooting new the campus. Five people have been reported as injured, including three students.

The incident occurred on Sunday (April 19th) in downtown Iowa City, US, near the University of Iowa. Police were called to reports of a large fight, before gunshots were heard. The university has now said the victims have been identified, including one who is in a critical condition.

Police have identified five victims in the shooting. One victim is in critical condition and the other four victims are in stable condition. There is no further information available on the victims at this time.

In a press release, the university explained that at 1:46am, police responded to a report of a large fight in the 100 Block of East College Street. Arriving officers heard gunfire.

The university’s president, Dr. Barbara J. Wilson, shared a heartfelt message with the close community and said her thoughts are with the students, and friends and family of those involved.

“I am writing to you with a heavy heart,” the message said. “The university is in close communication with local law enforcement and will share more information as we are able. For now, I encourage you to rely on official university communications for updates.

“While we await additional information, I am thinking about these students and their families, friends, and all the people who care about them. I am holding them close in my thoughts, along with everyone in our community who is hurting or feeling shaken right now.

“Moments like this can feel overwhelming. They can make a large campus feel suddenly very small. Many of you may be worried, upset, or unsure how to process what has happened. Please know that you are not alone in that. Take time to care for yourselves and for one another. Check in with your friends, classmates, and colleagues, and reach out or simply sit with someone who may need it. Small acts of kindness and connection matter more than ever right now.”

Following the tragic incident, Gov. Kim Reynolds also issued a statement extending prayers to the victims and their families. “This senseless act of violence has devastated the university community and our state,” she said.

“I have spoken with University of Iowa President Barbara Wilson and Board of Regents Chair Robert Cramer and assured them that the full resources of the state are available to assist with the investigation. The Department of Public Safety has contacted the Iowa City Police Department to offer their support.”

In the most recent announcement, it was confirmed the investigation continues, and there is no known ongoing threat to the public at this time.

As part of the ongoing investigation, investigators are seeking to identify persons of interest associated with this shooting. Anyone with information about the people pictured above are asked to contact Detective Cade Burma at [email protected] or 319-356-5275. The persons of interest have been numbered to assist in the sharing of information.

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via YouTube. 

More on: News University US
Hayley Soen | News
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

russell group universities grad jobs

The Russell Group universities where the fewest grads are actually getting jobs

russell group unis grads who can't get jobs

Russell Group unis are meant to be the smartest in the UK, but these grads can’t get jobs

qs world university rankings by subject

The best three UK universities for each subject in 2026, based on the QS World Rankings

Latest

I dropped out of King’s College London and made £1 million before turning 19

Leticia Alvarez

‘It’s criminally sad we send the majority of our smart children to university’

euphoria season three fezco fez angus cloud

How Angus Cloud’s death changed the story of Euphoria season three, according to Sam Levinson

Claudia Cox

‘It became the thematic backbone’

first rumoured Love Island 2026 Islander

We go again! The first Islander rumoured for Love Island 2026 is here and she’s Lucinda’s bestie

Hayley Soen

She’s auditioned for the show before

London student wins pay out from university after being suspended for headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

Brodie Mitchell compared a pro-Palestine activist’s headscarf to a tea-towel

The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

It’s got a brutal deeper meaning

Revealed: New report highlights UWE’s impact within Bristol and beyond

Ellen Paterson

The region’s largest university celebrates its economic impact

The UK’s biggest pop-up thrift market is set to come to Manchester

Isabel Lee

Attention vintage shoppers and bargain hunters!

Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now’

SOAS students win legal settlement against SU after dismissal for pro-Palestine activism

Cassandra Fong

Alexander Cachinero-Gorman and Abel Harvie-Clark were prevented from taking office

Hailey Bieber gave an insight into her s*x life with Justin, and guys I’m actually blushing

Hayley Soen

She really spilled everything

Celeste

‘Celeste is a liar’: Was the viral sky message at Coachella related to D4vd’s arrest?

Kieran Galpin

Others have claimed it’s a Netflix promotion

People missed the real reason behind this sweet moment in Eric Dane’s final Euphoria scenes

Hebe Hancock

It hits different once you know

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

Hayley Soen

‘This is really the first challenge they’ve faced’

uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

Claudia Cox

Uh, Oxbridge could potentially be fined £50 million

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

Ellissa Bain

She was a massive Belieber

Zayn

Explaining why people are convinced that Zayn Malik is bisexual after his new intimate song

Kieran Galpin

People are losing their minds

Second bride lined up for MAFS spin-off

A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

Hayley Soen

She was matched with someone who got kicked off the show

Reason Hailey Bieber let Billie Eilish take her place at Coachella is actually so sweet

Hebe Hancock

Hailey was originally meant to be the one less lonely girl

University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

Hayley Soen

Images of persons of interest have been released

Billie Eilish’s famous mum thanks Justin Bieber for making ‘dream come true’ at Coachella

Ellissa Bain

The post is so emotional