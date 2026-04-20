The Tab
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

‘This is really the first challenge they’ve faced’

Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google

In the last week, Katy Perry has been the centre of sexual assault allegations made by actress, Ruby Rose. And now, more about the dynamic between Katy Perry and her partner Justin Trudeau has been revealed, whilst all of this has been going on.

In the summer of 2025, Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were first spotted together. Since then, they’ve been papped together constantly, and there have been more and more details about their dating life revealed. The pair have also gone the big Instagram official.

Last week, news emerged of actress Ruby Rose claiming singer Katy Perry sexually assaulted her. She alleged Katy “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.” She then said she was going to the police with her claims. Katy’s team denied everything.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Amid all of this, insiders have said the relationship between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is getting serious. Apparently, Katy is the one very much wearing the trousers, and she is “very happy” to be “the one setting the agenda”.

Despite the recent controversy, insiders have said the couple are very aware of what they each bring to the table. They said: “There are doors Katy can open and attention she can attract that Justin never could on his own. They want to make a positive impact on the world together.”

Katy is said to be “protective” of what they have together, and one insider added: “She wants it to last with Justin.”

That being said, a source told Perez Hilton that the recent allegations have been the first challenge they have faced as a couple. “They’ve really been luxuriating in their relationship over the past few months,” they said.

“They’ve made it no secret that they’re really into each other, but this is really the first challenge they’ve faced since they’ve been together.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In a statement provided to The Tab, Katy Perry’s rep said Ruby Rose has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

They said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

For more like this, like The Tab on Facebook. Featured image via Instagram.

More on: Celebrity Katy Perry Viral
Hayley Soen | Entertainment
Add as preferred source on Google
Add as preferred source on Google
RECOMMENDED READ

Grads are using this test to find flexible, well-paid roles which suit their personality

Yep, it's possible to have both

Universum

Read Next

Justin Tr

Hold on, Katy Perry’s stepson is a hot OnlyFans lad? Explaining the Justin Trudeau connection

Katy Perry

Regardless of the outcome, reaction to the Katy Perry sexual assault claims should scare us all

Ruby Rose says she’s filed police reports about sexual assault allegations against Katy Perry

Latest

I dropped out of King’s College London and made £1 million before turning 19

Leticia Alvarez

‘It’s criminally sad we send the majority of our smart children to university’

euphoria season three fezco fez angus cloud

How Angus Cloud’s death changed the story of Euphoria season three, according to Sam Levinson

Claudia Cox

‘It became the thematic backbone’

first rumoured Love Island 2026 Islander

We go again! The first Islander rumoured for Love Island 2026 is here and she’s Lucinda’s bestie

Hayley Soen

She’s auditioned for the show before

London student wins pay out from university after being suspended for headscarf comment

Jessica Owen

Brodie Mitchell compared a pro-Palestine activist’s headscarf to a tea-towel

The real reason Alamo loses it over the ‘pig’ insult in Euphoria season three is actually wild

Hebe Hancock

It’s got a brutal deeper meaning

Revealed: New report highlights UWE’s impact within Bristol and beyond

Ellen Paterson

The region’s largest university celebrates its economic impact

The UK’s biggest pop-up thrift market is set to come to Manchester

Isabel Lee

Attention vintage shoppers and bargain hunters!

Police share update on woman hit by car in Mayfair video as ‘best friend’ shares statement

Oreoluwa Adeyoola

‘Words can’t describe how heartbroken I am right now’

SOAS students win legal settlement against SU after dismissal for pro-Palestine activism

Cassandra Fong

Alexander Cachinero-Gorman and Abel Harvie-Clark were prevented from taking office

Hailey Bieber gave an insight into her s*x life with Justin, and guys I’m actually blushing

Hayley Soen

She really spilled everything

Celeste

‘Celeste is a liar’: Was the viral sky message at Coachella related to D4vd’s arrest?

Kieran Galpin

Others have claimed it’s a Netflix promotion

People missed the real reason behind this sweet moment in Eric Dane’s final Euphoria scenes

Hebe Hancock

It hits different once you know

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau

What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

Hayley Soen

‘This is really the first challenge they’ve faced’

uk universities fined freedom of speech free speech etc there is oxford and edinburgh

How much could UK universities be fined under the new free speech rules? The laws, explained

Claudia Cox

Uh, Oxbridge could potentially be fined £50 million

Hilarious old videos of Billie Eilish obsessing over Justin Bieber resurface after Coachella

Ellissa Bain

She was a massive Belieber

Zayn

Explaining why people are convinced that Zayn Malik is bisexual after his new intimate song

Kieran Galpin

People are losing their minds

Second bride lined up for MAFS spin-off

A second former MAFS bride lined-up for new spin-off, and she deserves another wedding

Hayley Soen

She was matched with someone who got kicked off the show

Reason Hailey Bieber let Billie Eilish take her place at Coachella is actually so sweet

Hebe Hancock

Hailey was originally meant to be the one less lonely girl

University releases statement as five people shot including three students near campus

Hayley Soen

Images of persons of interest have been released

Billie Eilish’s famous mum thanks Justin Bieber for making ‘dream come true’ at Coachella

Ellissa Bain

The post is so emotional