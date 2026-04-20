What the dynamic between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is *really* like amid Ruby Rose claims

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In the last week, Katy Perry has been the centre of sexual assault allegations made by actress, Ruby Rose. And now, more about the dynamic between Katy Perry and her partner Justin Trudeau has been revealed, whilst all of this has been going on.

In the summer of 2025, Katy Perry and former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau were first spotted together. Since then, they’ve been papped together constantly, and there have been more and more details about their dating life revealed. The pair have also gone the big Instagram official.

Last week, news emerged of actress Ruby Rose claiming singer Katy Perry sexually assaulted her. She alleged Katy “pulled her underwear to the side and rubbed her disgusting vagina on my face until my eyes snapped open and I projectile vomitted on her.” She then said she was going to the police with her claims. Katy’s team denied everything.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Amid all of this, insiders have said the relationship between Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau is getting serious. Apparently, Katy is the one very much wearing the trousers, and she is “very happy” to be “the one setting the agenda”.

Despite the recent controversy, insiders have said the couple are very aware of what they each bring to the table. They said: “There are doors Katy can open and attention she can attract that Justin never could on his own. They want to make a positive impact on the world together.”

Katy is said to be “protective” of what they have together, and one insider added: “She wants it to last with Justin.”

That being said, a source told Perez Hilton that the recent allegations have been the first challenge they have faced as a couple. “They’ve really been luxuriating in their relationship over the past few months,” they said.

“They’ve made it no secret that they’re really into each other, but this is really the first challenge they’ve faced since they’ve been together.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

In a statement provided to The Tab, Katy Perry’s rep said Ruby Rose has a “well-documented history” of public accusations.

They said: “The allegations being circulated on social media by Ruby Rose about Katy Perry are not only categorically false, they are dangerous reckless lies. Ms. Rose has a well-documented history of making serious public allegations on social media against various individuals, claims that have repeatedly been denied by those named.”

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