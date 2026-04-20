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D4vd’s ‘secret’ song Celeste and dark alleged music video resurfaces after murder arrest

Celeste Rivas was just 14 years old

Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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After his arrest on suspicion of murder, a song titled Celeste and an accompanying music video have resurfaced and been shared on TikTok.

Last summer, the body of teenage girl Celeste Rivas was found in the back of musician D4vd’s car. D4vd, real name David Anthony Burke, cancelled his tour as the investigation intensified. Since last August, the investigation by the LAPD and private investigators has continued behind the scenes, culminating in an arrest last Friday.

GoFundMe

Credit: GoFundMe

David was arrested on suspicion of murder at his LA home, a charge his team strongly denies.

“Let us be clear – the actual evidence in this case will show that David Burke did not murder Celeste Rivas Hernandez and he was not the cause of her death,” the statement said. “There has been no indictment returned by any grand jury in this case and no criminal complaint filed. David has only been detained under suspicion. We will vigorously defend David’s innocence.”

A TikTok account named @exposingd4vd posted an animated music video allegedly for D4vd’s unreleased song Celeste, which went viral last summer when Celeste’s body was first found. The song was allegedly posted to his Discord server, where it was later shared on other platforms.

ABC

Credit: ABC

The bridge of the song says:

Oh, Celeste
The girl with my name tattooed on her chest
Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes
I hear her voice each time I take a breath
I’m obsessed

Oh, Celeste
Afraid you’ll only love me when undressed
But you look so damn gorgeous in that dress

The accompanying animation shows a man with werewolf-like powers being comforted by a woman, whom he then dismembers. He also throws a dagger at her. Although the person who shared the video claims it is an unreleased music video, there is no evidence to support that.

An official clarification on D4vd’s charges is expected to be announced today, as confirmed by Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman.

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Featured image via TikTok.Instagram

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Oreoluwa Adeyoola | News
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